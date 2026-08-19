Lindsey Barnett, an art teacher, from Lakewood, Colorado was found dead on Thursday morning. Now, her husband, Patrick Theodore Barnett, or Ted, has been arrested for murder.

Lindsey Barnett and husband Patrick 'Ted' Barnett of Colorado. (Facebook/Ted Barnett)

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Notably, Ted had initially claimed that Lindsey was suffering from postpartum depression. The condition that mothers often go through after childbirth has come into the spotlight amid the Lindsay Clancy trial in Massachusetts where she's been accused of killing her three children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan.

Also Read | What is postpartum psychosis? Understanding the condition at the center of Lindsay Clancy's murder trial

Deep Dive What evidence led to the arrest of Patrick 'Ted' Barnett in the Lindsey Barnett murder case? Investigators found significant blood at the crime scene, including a trail from the bedroom to the bathroom, unexplained injuries on Ted, and inconsistencies in his story regarding Lindsey's death. How did postpartum depression become a focal point in the Lindsey Barnett murder case? Ted Barnett claimed Lindsey was suffering from postpartum depression to explain her death, which has been scrutinized by authorities as they investigate the circumstances surrounding her murder. What were the relationship issues between Lindsey and Patrick Barnett before her death? Lindsey's parents reported that the couple had a troubled relationship, describing Patrick as verbally abusive and controlling, which may have contributed to the discord leading up to her murder.

Referring to the newfound attention directed towards postpartum depression, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer shared details about the Lindsey Barnett killing in Lakewood.

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{{^usCountry}} "Postpartum depression/psychosis. Sadly, it seems everyone is throwing out this diagnosis to explain murder/suicide. Lindsey Barnett was found with her throat slit in her shower. Her husband said she was suffering from postpartum depression and killed herself. According to authorities, he killed her…May Lindsey rest in peace and may her “husband' face the fullest extent of the law if he is convicted,” the ex-FBI agent wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Postpartum depression/psychosis. Sadly, it seems everyone is throwing out this diagnosis to explain murder/suicide. Lindsey Barnett was found with her throat slit in her shower. Her husband said she was suffering from postpartum depression and killed herself. According to authorities, he killed her…May Lindsey rest in peace and may her “husband' face the fullest extent of the law if he is convicted,” the ex-FBI agent wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's all you need to know about Lindsey Barnett and her husband Patrick 'Ted' Barnett.

Who was Lindsey Barnett?

Lindsey Barnett was a 37-year-old art teacher at the Westgate and Hutchinson Elementary Schools in Lakewood, Colorado. She was remembered as a ‘sweet soul; with ’extraordinary dedication' as per reports.

Lindsey and her husband lived in a home in South Welch Circle, where she was found dead in the shower. There was a cut on her neck and knife by her side.

Barnett's Facebook profile has been turned into a legacy contact after her death. It notes that she worked at Jeffco Public Schools in Colorado. Her last post appears to have been in 2022, where she posted a photo with a dog.

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Evidence in Lindsey Barnett case

While Lindsey was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators found a ‘large amount of blood’ in the main bedroom of the of the house, as per The Denver Post. Blood was found on the bed, pillows, and windowsill, the publication noted, citing the affidavit.

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There was a trail of blood from the bed to the bathroom, and there was far lesser blood at the second location.

Ted had told police that he had last seen Lindsey between 10pm and 10:30pm on Wednesday after a fight about last night's dinner. He had told cops that they had been sleeping in separate bedrooms due to ‘relationship issues’ over the last few months. While Ted said he slept in the basement, Lindsey slept in the main bedroom.

He said he woke up around 5:30am Thursday to check on Lindsey and the two kids, which is when he said he found the body. Ted told cops that he and Lindsey had been married for almost five years. He had also said that Lindsey had postpartum depression but said he did not know if he was taking any medication.

Who is Patrick Theodore Barnett?

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Patrick ‘Ted’ Barnett's Facebook profile notes that he's from Orlando, Florida, and lists Denver, Colorado as his current place of residence. It notes that he worked at Dallas Roughnecks gym in 2016. The profile also notes he studied Mechanical engineering at University of Central Florida in 2009.

“Always chasing the next adventure. If we aren’t defying death, are we living?,” his profile bio notes.

Ted's latest Facebook post was in 2025, when he and Lindsey had their second child together.

“As of Feb 27, our family is now 4. Liam joined us at 7lbs 3oz and just over 20”. Liam and Lindsey Barnett are both home and healthy and we are enjoying all the great snuggles. Piper has been absolutely amazing as well! She wants to help hold him, feed him and say ‘Uhoh, Liam crying’ whe he gets fussy. It’s absolutely adorable,” he wrote.

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However, Lindsey's parents said the two had a ‘troubled’ relationship. They told law enforcement that Patrick was ‘verbally abusive and controlling’ and had anger issues.

The mother further noted that Lindsey had never expressed suicidal thoughts or attempted suicide. Patrick had initially claimed there was no infidelity by either him or Lindsey Barnett.

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“He said they were working on their marriage and he was excited about the prospect of moving back upstairs,” investigators had noted. However, a woman called the cops at 2:46pm and claiming to be Patrick's girlfriend, sought a welfare check. She said she was worried Patrick may have hurt himself as they hadn't spoken since 11pm, Wednesday.

The woman said the two had met online three months ago and that Patrick was in the process of divorcing his wife. She added she had no idea that Lindsey remained involved in his life.

Patrick then changed his story to say that Lindsey knew of the extramarital relationship and was fine with it, but the two hadn't told anyone else.

He also had many unexplained injuries like a wound on his thumb and scratches across his arm and chest, which were consistent with defensive wounds, the affidavit noted. Dried blood was also seen on Patrick's neck and behind his ear, as per the report. However, his hands were clean of blood despite claims that he had moved Lindsey's body, trying to save her life. He later said he only checked for her pulse, but couldn't explain the blood behind his ear.

Police further noted that as Patrick spoke of finding Lindsey's body, he was ‘audibly sobbing’ but there were ‘no tears’ as per the report by The Denver Post. The report also noted that Lindsey had unexplained bruises along her arms, legs, back, hips and hands. Her clothes were not blood soaked and most of her body was also clean of blood.

Patrick faces a first degree murder charge and is currently in the Jefferson County Detention Center.