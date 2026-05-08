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Logan Paul slammed by One Piece fans after mocking their anger over his $550K manga buy

Logan Paul faced backlash for mocking One Piece fans after purchasing rare manga for $550,000. 

Updated on: May 08, 2026 09:18 am IST
By HT US Desk
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YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul is facing fresh backlash after he mocked One Piece fans who were upset about his six‑figure purchase of rare One Piece and Dragon Ball manga. The row grew louder when Paul laughed off their criticism, telling fans they had no right to “gatekeep” the content and added that he would not “worry” about their complaints.

Why fans are angry

Logan Paul is currently in India for the launch of his beverage brand Prime(Instagram/@loganpaul)

Paul recently revealed he had spent about $550,000 on ultra‑rare first‑issue manga, including a Dragon Ball issue graded 9.2 and a One Piece first chapter graded 9.0. Many within the anime community immediately accused him of being a “fake fan” and a “larp,” saying he bought the books only to flip them for profit and to brag online.

One fan wrote, “He’s not even a real One Piece fan, he’s just trying to cash in on our hobby.” Another added, “This is exactly what scalpers do; they see our passion and try to flip it.”

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Several fans are not convinced. One user said, “He’s treating our sacred franchise like a toy, and then acting like we’re the ones being dramatic.” Another commented, “At least admit you’re doing it for clout and money, don’t pretend you’re one of us.” The clash has turned into a bigger debate about celebrities entering niche fandoms, with some fans asking, “If he doesn’t respect the community, why even buy their manga in the first place?”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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