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Looted DR Congo coltan smuggled via Rwanda into global supply chains: NGO

Looted DR Congo coltan smuggled via Rwanda into global supply chains: NGO

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 01:36 am IST
AFP |
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Coltan mined by armed rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is being smuggled out through Rwanda and fed into global supply chains, an NGO investigation said Wednesday.

Looted DR Congo coltan smuggled via Rwanda into global supply chains: NGO

Global Witness found that hundreds of tonnes of the key mineral used in smartphones, laptops and other key electronics were taken from mines controlled by the anti-government M23 group and moved across the border into Rwanda.

Since resurfacing in late 2021, the Rwanda-backed militia has seized large swathes of eastern DRC, a region rich in minerals but plagued by decades of violence.

In April 2024, the M23 took control of Rubaya, a major mining hub producing around 15 percent of the world's coltan. It has since generated revenue by taxing mining and trade.

UN experts estimate about 120 tonnes of coltan were exported monthly to Rwanda between May and October 2024.

After a year-long investigation, Global Witness said smuggling had reached "unprecedented levels" and claimed to have "established the complicity of Rwandan officials".

clt/rh/pdw

MICROSOFT

Vodafone Group

Sony

Amazon.com

NVIDIA

LG DISPLAY

ERICSSON

TOYOTA MOTOR

Apple

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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