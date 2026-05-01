Lorna Hajdini update: JPMorgan executive takes first big step amid sexual harassment row

Lorna Hajdini, the JPMorgan employee, accused of sexually harassing a junior employee, according to a Daily Mail report on April 29, has taken a big step amid the backlash over the allegations.

Lorna Hajdini (L) and a building of JP Morgan Chase.(Lorna Hajdini LinkedIn and Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Daily Mail reported that Lorna Hajdini, 37, allegedly drugged a married junior male employee, subjected him to racial abuse and used her power as a top executive to threaten his career. It notes that the lawsuit was filed at the New York Supreme Court on Monday (April 27) by a complainant identified only as John Doe.

With the reports, internet sleuths have dug into the life and career of Lorna Hajdini. She has been trending on social media, where a whole lot of claims being made on her based on the lawsuit. Though Hajdini has not officially responded to the allegations, she took a big step on Thursday.

Ht.com can confirm that Lorna Hajdini, an executive director of JPMorgan Chase's Leveraged Finance Department, has deleted or deactivated her LinkedIn profile. Much of the photos and information on Hajdini that are circulating on social media are from her LinkedIn profile. The link to her profile is now broken.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: ‘You are a force…’: Lorna Hajdini remark surfaces amid sexual abuse allegations against JPMorgan exec JP Morgan Disputes Lawsuit Amid 'Enabling' Claim {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: ‘You are a force…’: Lorna Hajdini remark surfaces amid sexual abuse allegations against JPMorgan exec JP Morgan Disputes Lawsuit Amid 'Enabling' Claim {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The lawsuit filed in New York City also alleged that JPMorgan Chase enabled the alleged sexual abuse by Hajdini, the Daily Mail report notes. However, JPMorgan has said in a statement that internal investigation conducted by the organization found that the allegations made by John Doe were not found to be true. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lawsuit filed in New York City also alleged that JPMorgan Chase enabled the alleged sexual abuse by Hajdini, the Daily Mail report notes. However, JPMorgan has said in a statement that internal investigation conducted by the organization found that the allegations made by John Doe were not found to be true. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The statement read: "Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,' said the representative. 'While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement read: "Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,' said the representative. 'While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Lorna Hajdini: 5 things about JPMorgan executive accused of sexually harassing junior employee

Timeline Of Allegations Against Loren Hajdini

According to reports, the complainant in the case joined JP Morgan in March 2024 as a Senior Vice President/ Director. Doe and Loren Hajdini started working together almost immediately. The Daily Mail reports that the lawsuit alleges that the abuse and harassment started soon after.

The allegations against Loren Hajdini are glaring: the lawsuit claims that she made multiple sexual advances in the office, threatened to "ruin his career" if he refused her advances, and also used her executive status to allegedly track his bank account activities. Additionally, racially abusive remarks like "my little Arab boy" was used against John Doe, the lawsuit alleges. Moreover, the lawsuit reportedly cites two witnesses who corroborate the claims made by John Doe.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON