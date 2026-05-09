Los Angeles-bound Frontier flight hits person walking on runway in US' Denver

In a bizarre but horrifying incident in the United States, a Frontier Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles reportedly struck a person walking on the runway at Denver International Airport on Friday night.

The air traffic control audio recordings show the pilot saying the engine caught fire and that smoke was in the aircraft.(REUTERS/ Representative)

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According to the airline's statement, the incident occurred during takeoff at approximately 10:15 PM (local time).

The air traffic control audio recordings show the pilot saying the engine caught fire and that smoke was in the aircraft before telling ATC the plane had to be evacuated on the runway, NBC News reported.

The airline said the passengers used slides to evacuate as a precaution.

"We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities," the Frontier statement read, in part.

"We are deeply saddened by this event," it added.

According to the airline, the Airbus A321 aircraft had 224 passengers and seven crew members on board.

It was scheduled to land at Los Angeles International Airport at 12:16 AM, but it had to be rescheduled for Saturday morning.

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