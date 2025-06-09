Los Angeles protests live updates: Thousands of protesters shut freeway, set fire to self-driving vehicles

Los Angeles protests live updates: The LA protests erupted in response to federal immigration raids launched late Friday, quickly spreading citywide. By Saturday (local time), thousands of demonstrators flooded downtown Los Angeles, blocked a major freeway, and torched self-driving cars.

Los Angeles protests live updates: Demonstrations against US immigration raids continued into their third day in the Los Angeles area, with thousands clashing with security forces and tear gas spreading near a federal detention centre downtown. President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to the city on Sunday, despite opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom and other local leaders. In the afternoon, Newsom formally asked the White House to withdraw what he called the “unlawful” deployment and return control of the troops to the state, warning the presence would only worsen tensions....Read More

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that Marines might be deployed next if protests escalate. Newsom described Hegseth’s suggestion of sending Marines from Camp Pendleton as “deranged.”

Hegseth responded on Sunday by saying that Newsom had “allowed violence to get out of hand.”

Latest developments

• Federal law enforcement briefly clashed with a smaller group of protesters on Sunday outside a federal building in downtown Los Angeles.

• The Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly around the federal facility, using less-lethal weapons such as tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd. The LAPD reported that some demonstrators threw bottles, concrete pieces, and other objects, leading to arrests.

• These tense events came after two days of protests triggered by large-scale US immigration raids throughout the region.

• The White House stated that President Trump instructed US Northern Command to take control of the National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers to the area “for 60 days or at the discretion of the Secretary of Defence.”

• Approximately 300 soldiers from the California National Guard’s 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team have been sent to three locations in greater Los Angeles, focusing on “safety and protection of federal property and personnel,” according to US Northern Command’s post on X.

• On Sunday, Los Angeles police confirmed they were actively overseeing protests and securing civic buildings alongside the National Guard. LAPD Police Chief Jim McDonnell emphasised they are not cooperating with federal agents on civil immigration enforcement, adding that the department follows a longstanding policy prohibiting officers from stopping individuals solely to verify their immigration status.

What led to protests in Los Angeles?

The protests were partly sparked by federal immigration raids that began late Friday and spread across the city. Demonstrators gathered outside the downtown federal building, including near a detention center. Additional protests erupted in Compton and Paramount, south of Los Angeles, where crowds assembled near a Home Depot amid ongoing raids.

Tensions rose when some protesters threw objects at law enforcement officers, leading the LAPD to declare an unlawful assembly and order the crowd to disperse, according to local reports. Riot police responded with tear gas and flash-bang grenades.

The White House stated the National Guard was deployed to safeguard federal personnel and property, including immigration detention centers, citing what President Trump described as credible threats of violence that could hinder enforcement actions and “constitute a form of rebellion” against the US government.

However, the legal grounds for this deployment may face challenges, as federal law imposes strict limits on the use of federal troops within the United States.

