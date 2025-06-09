Los Angeles protests live updates: Thousands of protesters shut freeway, set fire to self-driving vehicles
Los Angeles protests live updates: Tear gas was used against protesters outside a federal detention centre in Los Angeles on Sunday, creating a tense moment during an otherwise largely peaceful day of immigration raid demonstrations.
- 36 Mins agoTrump orders 2,000 National Guard troops to quell clashes
- 53 Mins agoLA mayor bass urges calm after Trump deploys National Guard
- 4 Mins agoGroups of protesters, many carrying Mexican flags, gather in several spots
- 13 Mins agoCalifornia governor slams Trump’s national guard deployment as ‘unlawful’
- 16 Mins agoProtesters clash with law enforcement
- 26 Mins agoThousands of protesters shut freeway, set fire to self-driving vehicles
- 44 Mins agoCalifornia governor calls for national guard pullback as clashes escalate
Los Angeles protests live updates: Demonstrations against US immigration raids continued into their third day in the Los Angeles area, with thousands clashing with security forces and tear gas spreading near a federal detention centre downtown. President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to the city on Sunday, despite opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom and other local leaders. In the afternoon, Newsom formally asked the White House to withdraw what he called the “unlawful” deployment and return control of the troops to the state, warning the presence would only worsen tensions....Read More
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that Marines might be deployed next if protests escalate. Newsom described Hegseth’s suggestion of sending Marines from Camp Pendleton as “deranged.”
Hegseth responded on Sunday by saying that Newsom had “allowed violence to get out of hand.”
Latest developments
• Federal law enforcement briefly clashed with a smaller group of protesters on Sunday outside a federal building in downtown Los Angeles.
• The Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly around the federal facility, using less-lethal weapons such as tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd. The LAPD reported that some demonstrators threw bottles, concrete pieces, and other objects, leading to arrests.
• These tense events came after two days of protests triggered by large-scale US immigration raids throughout the region.
• The White House stated that President Trump instructed US Northern Command to take control of the National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers to the area “for 60 days or at the discretion of the Secretary of Defence.”
• Approximately 300 soldiers from the California National Guard’s 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team have been sent to three locations in greater Los Angeles, focusing on “safety and protection of federal property and personnel,” according to US Northern Command’s post on X.
• On Sunday, Los Angeles police confirmed they were actively overseeing protests and securing civic buildings alongside the National Guard. LAPD Police Chief Jim McDonnell emphasised they are not cooperating with federal agents on civil immigration enforcement, adding that the department follows a longstanding policy prohibiting officers from stopping individuals solely to verify their immigration status.
What led to protests in Los Angeles?
The protests were partly sparked by federal immigration raids that began late Friday and spread across the city. Demonstrators gathered outside the downtown federal building, including near a detention center. Additional protests erupted in Compton and Paramount, south of Los Angeles, where crowds assembled near a Home Depot amid ongoing raids.
Tensions rose when some protesters threw objects at law enforcement officers, leading the LAPD to declare an unlawful assembly and order the crowd to disperse, according to local reports. Riot police responded with tear gas and flash-bang grenades.
The White House stated the National Guard was deployed to safeguard federal personnel and property, including immigration detention centers, citing what President Trump described as credible threats of violence that could hinder enforcement actions and “constitute a form of rebellion” against the US government.
However, the legal grounds for this deployment may face challenges, as federal law imposes strict limits on the use of federal troops within the United States.
(With inputs from agencies)
Los Angeles protests live updates: Trump orders 2,000 National Guard troops to quell clashes
Los Angeles protests live updates: President Donald Trump plans to deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles to restore order amid escalating unrest caused by federal immigration raids.
The White House announced late Saturday that at least 2,000 National Guard troops will be stationed “for 60 days or at the discretion of the Secretary of Defence.” Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth stated on X that Marines could also be deployed “if violence continues.”
Typically, such deployments occur at the request of state officials, but California Governor Gavin Newsom criticised the move as unnecessary and accused the Trump administration of conducting “chaotic immigration sweeps” to stage a spectacle.
“The federal government is sowing chaos so they can have an excuse to escalate,” he wrote on X. “That is not the way any civilised country behaves.” He also described Hegseth’s idea of sending Marines as “deranged.”
Los Angeles protests live updates: LA mayor bass urges calm after Trump deploys National Guard
Los Angeles protests live updates: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called for calm as protests against immigration raids continued into their third day, leading to clashes with security forces.
“Our city has been through a lot,” Bass said during a press conference at City Hall. “The most important thing is that our city is peaceful.”
President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles over the weekend despite opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom and other local leaders. Newsom formally requested the White House to withdraw the “unlawful” deployment and return control of the troops to him, cautioning that it would only heighten tensions. Bass expressed her agreement with Newsom, saying Trump’s order should be rescinded.
In recent weeks, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has increased arrests nationwide to around 2,000 per day, still below the administration’s target of at least 3,000 daily detentions.
Los Angeles protests live updates: Groups of protesters, many carrying Mexican flags, gather in several spots
Los Angeles protests live updates: Groups of demonstrators, many waving Mexican flags and holding signs critical of U.S. immigration authorities, assembled at various locations across the city. The Los Angeles chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation held an afternoon rally with speakers outside City Hall.
The White House rejected California Governor Gavin Newsom's portrayal of events, stating that "everyone saw the chaos, violence and lawlessness."
Earlier footage showed about a dozen National Guard troops, accompanied by Department of Homeland Security officials, pushing back protesters gathered outside a federal building in downtown Los Angeles.
According to U.S. Northern Command, 300 members of the California National Guard were deployed to three locations in the Los Angeles area. Their assignment was restricted to safeguarding federal personnel and property.
Los Angeles protests live updates: California governor slams Trump’s national guard deployment as ‘unlawful’
Los Angeles protests live updates: California National Guard troops reached Los Angeles on Sunday to help control protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement, though the state’s Democratic governor condemned the deployment as unlawful.
The National Guard began moving in as demonstrations against federal immigration raids entered their third day in Los Angeles, leading to clashes between protesters and police.
Los Angeles police declared one rally near City Hall to be an "unlawful assembly," stating that some protesters had hurled concrete, bottles, and other objects at officers.
Los Angeles protests live updates: Protesters clash with law enforcement
Los Angeles protests live updates: Tear gas was used against protesters in Los Angeles after some demonstrators approached National Guard troops and police, shouting insults. President Donald Trump had deployed the Guard following protests sparked by the arrest of dozens by federal immigration authorities across the city.
Los Angeles protests live updates: Thousands of protesters shut freeway, set fire to self-driving vehicles
Los Angeles protests live updates: Thousands of protesters flood downtown Los Angeles, block major freeway, torch self-driving cars.
For a second straight day, clashes persist in Los Angeles as the Department of Homeland Security blames California’s Democratic leaders, including Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass, for fueling the unrest.
Los Angeles protests live updates: California governor calls for national guard pullback as clashes escalate
Los Angeles protests live updates: On Sunday afternoon, California Governor Gavin Newsom said he had officially asked the White House to end the “unlawful” deployment and return control of the troops to him, warning that their presence would only escalate tensions.
He also called on protesters to remain peaceful. “Speak up. Stay peaceful. Stay calm,” he urged on X. “Do not use violence and respect the law enforcement officers that are trying their best to keep the peace.”
Late Sunday on Truth Social, Trump described the unrest as an assault on immigration enforcement efforts. “A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by illegal aliens and criminals,” he wrote.
Trump labelled the protests as “migrant riots” and stated that federal agencies were instructed to take “all such action necessary” to restore order and continue deportation efforts.