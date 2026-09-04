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‘Lower the rate or…’: Trump threatens to stop trading with US trade-deficit countries

Trump publicly called on Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh and the central bank’s board to “get smart” and cut interest rates.

Updated on: Sep 4, 2026, 23:18:21 IST
By Shashank Mattoo
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US President Donald Trump threatened to cease trading with countries with which America has a trade deficit if the country’s central bank did not lower interest rates in a social media post on Friday. Trump expressed frustration that high domestic interest rates, which are governed by America’s Federal Reserve, placed the US at a “very unfair disadvantage”.

Trump’s statement was linked to strong job growth numbers in August, with employers adding an estimated 162,000 across the country. (AFP)
Trump’s statement was linked to strong job growth numbers in August, with employers adding an estimated 162,000 across the country. (AFP)

“We should have the LOWEST RATE of any country in the World, like “the old days.” Without the United States agreeing to allow them their big surpluses, and we could stop that immediately, they would no longer be considered financially ELITE! LOWER THE RATE OR I’LL STOP TRADING WITH COUNTRIES WITH WHICH WE HAVE A DEFICIT, which the U.S. Supreme Court, in its ridiculous and very costly Tariff decision, strongly acknowledged “the President” has an absolute right to do. IT’S BETTER THAN TARIFFS!,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform.

Trump’s statement was linked to strong job growth numbers in August, with the employers adding an estimated 162,000 across the country. A lower interest rate, Trump argued, was called for given America’s stronger economic position. The US President publicly called on Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh and the central bank’s board to “get smart” and cut interest rates.

The state of the US economy will play a key role in the coming election with high inflation and housing costs feeding voter dissatisfaction with President Trump and his party. An August poll conducted by Gallup Research found that 74% of Americans believe the economic outlook is getting worse, up from 63% at the same time last year.

In this context, Trump’s push for lower interest rates comes from the President’s belief that reduced borrowing costs will spur economic activity, investment and job creation ahead of the midterms. However, the US Federal Reserve retains independent authority to set interest rates. The central bank’s refusal to move interest rates in accordance with the President’s priorities has sparked frequent public criticism from President Trump during both his first and second terms. Trump had a notably tense relationship with former Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who demitted office earlier this year.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shashank Mattoo

Shashank Mattoo is the Washington DC-based US Correspondent for Hindustan Times. Shashank covers the Trump administration, the India-US relationship and America's policies towards South Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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