...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Macron urges caution on reparations as France confronts slavery legacy

Macron urges caution on reparations as France confronts slavery legacy

Published on: May 22, 2026 01:14 am IST
AFP |
Advertisement

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday endorsed the symbolic repeal of royal decrees that governed slavery in French colonies, as France confronts its history and the sensitive issue of reparations.

Macron urges caution on reparations as France confronts slavery legacy

Calls have been mounting for Macron, whose second and final five-year term ends next year, to initiate a formal dialogue on how France should respond to the enduring legacy of slavery.

He said the issue of reparations should be addressed but warned against making "false promises."

France abolished slavery more than a century ago but royal decrees from the 17th and 18 centuries that established the legal status of enslaved people in its colonies were never formally overturned.

In 2001, France became the first country in the world to recognise slavery and the slave trade as "crimes against humanity" but stopped short of any reparations.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the landmark legislation at the Elysee presidential palace on Thursday, Macron said the continued existence of the royal decrees was a "form of offence" and "a betrayal of what the Republic stands for."

France, home to nearly 70 million people, has long sought to be colour blind and racial discrimination is meant to be taboo.

But observers and rights activists have pointed to deep?seated racism in the country.

The French were the third largest slave traders in Europe, after the British and the Portuguese.

France abolished slavery in 1794 under the French Revolution, but Napoleon Bonaparte ordered troops to be sent to the Caribbean island Guadeloupe in 1802 to restore the practice there.

France then abolished the practice again in 1848.

fff-ah-as/ ach

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
slavery
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Macron urges caution on reparations as France confronts slavery legacy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.