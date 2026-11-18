Madison Huang, the daughter of Jensen Huang, could reportedly be as demeaning as the former Nvidia CEO. She reportedly berated workers at the company as “dead face” or “goldfish” reports indicated.

Nico Caprez, VP of global AI infrastructure growth, Nvidia, left, and his wife Madison Huang, senior director of product marketing, Nvidia. (AP Photo)

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Madison, a 35-year-old ex-sommelier and cooking student, rose through the ranks at Nvidia after joining as an intern in 2020. She officially holds the rank of director of marketing but Wall Street Journal and New York Times reports indicate she became the de facto chief of staff for her father.

Madison Huang reportedly drove away top talent

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Madison reportedly often yelled in group meetings. While she would sometimes yell at executives who were more experienced than her, Madison was also reportedly known to yell at her own brother, Spencer.

Deep Dive What role did Madison Huang have at Nvidia? Madison Huang officially held the title of director of marketing. Reports said she had also become a powerful figure within the company and effectively served as her father Jensen Huang’s chief of staff. Why were Nvidia executives reportedly leaving because of Madison Huang? Employees told media outlets that Madison often yelled at colleagues, including senior executives. Nvidia employees estimated that more than a dozen key executives had left because of her, according to reports. What happened between Madison Huang and Jay Puri at Nvidia? Reports said Madison yelled at Jay Puri during a meeting and accused him of being unprepared. Puri reportedly asked her to stop yelling so he could answer, and he left his Nvidia role less than six months later.

Also Read | ‘Jensen is a remarkable guy’: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos praises former Nvidia CEO amid spy row

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{{^usCountry}} The 36-year-old Nvidia employee is known for his quiet demeanour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 36-year-old Nvidia employee is known for his quiet demeanour. {{/usCountry}}

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Employees at the chip-making company also estimated that over a dozen key executives had left due to Madison, New York Times reported. In a meeting last year, she was reportedly yelling at others on the Nvidia marketing team, and a vice president had a panic attack, and had to drop the call, as per reports.

Madison's rapid rise reportedly caused some tensions but she along with her husband, Nico Caprez, and the rest of Jensen Huang's family were treated like a “royal family” at Nvidia, WSJ noted.

Like Madison, Jensen Huang was also known to be harsh to employees, as per reports. He reportedly called interim CEO Colette Kress a ‘deer in the headlights’ when she was serving as the company CFO. Huang also reportedly knew of Madison's behavior and threatened to unleash her on staffers, as per NYT.

Madison Huang's altercation with Indian-origin exec Jay Puri

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In February, Madison yelled at other employees including Indian-origin executive Jay Puri, who was a longtime Nvidia staffer and served as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations. He was accused of being unprepared, by Huang's daughter.

At one point, Puri reportedly interrupted and said he could answer Madison's question if she stopped yelling as per reports. He left his role at Nvidia less than six months later. Madison also had a habit of asking uncomfortable questions at large company meetings, which reportedly prompted many HR questions about her behavior. However, NYT noted that it remained unclear if any action was ever taken against Huang's daughter.

Despite the allegations, some have batted for Madison, saying her actions were for the betterment of Nvidia and that she was a person with high expectations from staffers.