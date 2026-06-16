Makenzie Kern: 5 things on Jade Jones' friend dead at Tyrese Haliburton's fiancee's bachelorette party

Jade Jones is set to marry to American basketball player Tyrese Haliburton, but tragedy struck her bachelorette party where friend Makenzie Kern died.

Makenzie Kern, friend to Jade Jones, Tyrese Haliburton's fiancee, died during the bachelorette trip.,(X/@Sevenhappy007)

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As per an obituary for Kern, she died of 'health complications' on June 8, when they were at St. Barthelemy Island. TMZ reported that her family does not suspect drugs, alcohol, foul play had anything to do with Kern's demise.

Here's all you need to know about Makenzie Kern.

Makenzie Kern: 5 things to know

Makenzi Nichole Kern died at 26, on June 8, two days after her birthday. Kern grew up in Council Bluffs Iowa and graduated from Lewis Central High School in 2018. She then got her bachelor's degree in 2022 in Human Development and Family Studies from Iowa State University. Kern worked at the YMCA of Greater Omaha, first as a Youth and Family Director and then Membership Director for Armbrust Branch. Kern reportedly loved water, boating with her father, and water skiing among other things, as per her obituary. Kern reportedly shared a special relationship with sister Delani. She was dating one Alan Dungan. As per her obituary, Kern 'lived life to the fullest; she was silly, goofy and could brighten everyone's spirits when she was around.'

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{{^usCountry}} The obituary further noted that during her time at Iowa State, Kern cheered for the Cyclones. “During her time at ISU, she deepened her friendships there that she maintained way beyond her days at ISU,” the obit noted. Notably, Jones was one of Kern's friends from her cheerleading days, as per TMZ. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The obituary further noted that during her time at Iowa State, Kern cheered for the Cyclones. “During her time at ISU, she deepened her friendships there that she maintained way beyond her days at ISU,” the obit noted. Notably, Jones was one of Kern's friends from her cheerleading days, as per TMZ. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jones, in turn, met Haliburton when he was a star player for the Cyclones, before going pro and jumping to the NBA in 2020. Who is Jade Jones? Relationship with Tyrese Haliburton {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jones, in turn, met Haliburton when he was a star player for the Cyclones, before going pro and jumping to the NBA in 2020. Who is Jade Jones? Relationship with Tyrese Haliburton {{/usCountry}}

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Jones was born in 1998 and raised in Iowa. Apart from cheerleading in high school, Jones worked as an elementary school teacher in her state.

When she met Haliburton, they were both students at Iowa State. The two began dating in April 2019 and in 2025, Jones put out a touching post about the NBA star, calling him her ‘best friend forever’.

Jones has supported Haliburton throughout his career, during his time with the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers. The two also share a dog named Ames, a tip of the hat to the city where the duo first met. Speaking of the decision to get a pet amid COVID, in 2020, Haliburton told FanDuel Sports Network Indiana “We couldn't leave, there was nothing to do, we were so bored every day so I was like, 'Let's get a dog'."

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Haliburton and Jones have traveled to many places together, including London, Paris, and Disney World in Florida.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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