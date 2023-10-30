Man arrested for brutally stabbing paediatrician to death as she sat outside her Texas apartment

Apaediatrician was stabbed to death in Texas when a man armed with a knife attacked her as she sat on a picnic table outside her apartment. Dr. Talat Jehan Khan, 52, was a mother of two children, aged 14 and 23.

Miles Joseph Fridrich has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talat was sitting in the city of Conroe with her dog on Saturday, October 28, when the assailant, Miles Joseph Fridrich, allegedly fatally stabbed her. A motive for the murder has not been revealed but Miles has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder. Talat’s family believes she and the suspect did not know each other.

“This is an immeasurable loss for our family, completely unexpected,” Talat's niece, Mahnoor Mangrio, told KHOU. “She’s a Muslim, strong in her faith, those are identifiable traits about her. She’s extremely loving, kind. She was my aunt … the best aunt.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Houston has said in a statement on Facebook, “We at CAIR Texas pass along our sincerest condolences to the children and family Dr. Talat Khan leaves behind. Inna Lilah Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’oon. Allah grant her Jannah Firdaous, Amīn. While the police have not released a motive for the killing we want to assure everyone that we are in conversation with law enforcement agencies.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are unsure at this moment if this was a hate crime, however given the tragic circumstances, we are paying very close attention to the investigation,” the statement added. “We will continue to monitor the situation while we launch our own investigation and continue established dialogue with law enforcement. “

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wajahat Nyaz, Talat’s brother, told KPRC that his sister moved to the area from Seattle in July to enjoy the climate of the area. “She liked to see the sun and warm weather, so that was one of the main reasons why she moved here,” he said.

“Her kids and her kids she looked after as a pediatrician were her entire life,” Wajahat added. “Everything in her life revolved around those two things.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!