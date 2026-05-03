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Man charged with murdering Indigenous girl in Australian outback

Man charged with murdering Indigenous girl in Australian outback

Published on: May 03, 2026 06:26 am IST
AFP |
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An Australian man has been charged with murdering a young Indigenous girl in a "deeply distressing" case that has stirred grief across the nation, police said Sunday.

Man charged with murdering Indigenous girl in Australian outback

Detectives last week discovered the body of five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby near the outback town of Alice Springs.

Soon after they arrested Jefferson Lewis, 47, who had been beaten unconscious after turning himself in to Indigenous community members.

Northern Territory Police said Lewis had now been charged with murder and two counts of rape.

"This remains a deeply distressing matter," police commissioner Martin Dole told reporters.

"Our thoughts are with Kumanjayi's family, loved ones, and the wider community that have been deeply impacted by these events."

An angry crowd clashed with police as Lewis was treated in hospital after his arrest, demanding they hand over the accused child killer so they could punish him themselves.

Images of the riot showed teargas wafting through the air, a police van in flames and crowds yelling at armed officers keeping people at bay.

"It is time now for sorry business, to show respect for our family and have space for grieving and remembering," he said in a statement.

"We need to be strong for each other, we must respect family and cultural practice."

sft/abs

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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