Manteca shooting update: High School football game versus Chavez stalled; first details as scary videos emerge

A shooting took place at the Manteca High School football game versus Chavez on September 11, in Manteca, California. The Manteca High School is at 450 E Yosemite Avenue.

A shooting took place during the Manteca High School football game in California. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mayor Gary Singh of Manteca officially issued a statement saying “Please avoid the Manteca High School area. Due to a shot fired hope everyone is safe. Please leave the high school in a orderly way. PD is on scene to keep everyone safe. Will update when we get more information.”

Cal-Hi Sports which reports on local games in the area noted “Manteca vs Chavez game is called. 29-7 in third quarter. No other details about shooting.” They also shared a photo of people running out.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A person also noted “Shooting at the Manteca High Football game…I will keep you updated as news comes in. We have lost our minds as a society.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A person also noted “Shooting at the Manteca High Football game…I will keep you updated as news comes in. We have lost our minds as a society.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | Will Lil Durk be released from jail in 2026? Arrest date, new trial in focus after acquittal in Quando Rondo case

Another person claimed there was a shooting and stabbing at the Manteca High School game, but this remains unverified. “Shooting and stabbing at manteca high football game. Check on your kids!,” they wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Manteca Police Department is yet to comment on the matter. There are no reports of any injuries at the moment. It is not clear what led to the reported shooting.

Manteca High School shooting reports: Scary visuals emerge

Several people shared visuals from the Manteca High School game which showed heavy police presence there. One blurry photo showed flashing lights in a side view mirror.

Another person shared a video showing multiple cop cars present.

Yet another clip from inside a car showed large police presence in the area.

Manteca High School shooting: A community in shock

The shooting at the Manteca High School football game has shocked the local community. “There was a shooting at the Chavez vs Manteca football game check on yall loved ones,” one wrote.

A statement from Boys & Girls Club of Manteca & Lathrop, which has been serving the local community since 1982, read “As news continues to unfold regarding the shooting at one of our local high schools, we know families across our community are receiving frightening information in real time. An act of violence involving our young people does not impact one school, one neighborhood, or one group of families. It impacts all of us.”

“Right now, our priority is making sure every young person in our community knows they do not have to process this alone. The Boys & Girls Club of Manteca & Lathrop is here for any youth or family who needs support. If your child is overwhelmed or struggling with what they are hearing or seeing, or simply needs a safe place and a trusted adult, please reach out. We will help connect families with mental health support, resources, and care,” it further said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Our responsibility to young people does not end at our Club doors. In moments like this, community means showing up for one another and especially for our children. If your youth or family needs support, please email ceo@bgmanteca.org,” the statement added.

Scared parents also shared their thoughts online. “This is not normal. Horrible phone call to receive as a parent,” one wrote. Another added “This is insane!!! My kids are sick of else they would have been there! Smh!!”.

The shooting at Manteca High School comes after one person was killed in a shooting at Independence High School, Bakersfield, during the season-opening football game. In Gadsden, Alabama, a shooting at a Waffle House on August 21, 2026, following a high school football game left four injured.