Will Lil Durk be released from jail in 2026? Arrest date, new trial in focus after acquittal in Quando Rondo case

This has led many to ask when and whether Lil Durk will get out of jail in 2026. Here's all you need to know.

However, the 33-year-old will continue to remain in jail despite being found not guilty on all counts. This is because Lil Durk faces a VICAR or Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering charge which federal prosecutors had added in June 2026.

Lil Durk, the Chicago-based rapper, was acquitted of all charges after being accused of a murder-for-hire plot in the Quando Rondo trial in Los Angeles. Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks beat charges including conspiracy to commit stalking; stalking Bowman using a dangerous weapon; stalking Robinson resulting in death; conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in Robinson’s death; and using interstate commerce facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in Robinson’s death.

Why is Lil Durk still in custody after being found not guilty of murder-for-hire charges?

Why is Lil Durk still in custody after being found not guilty of murder-for-hire charges?

What must Lil Durk do to potentially be released from jail in 2026?

What must Lil Durk do to potentially be released from jail in 2026?

What are the charges Lil Durk still faces despite being acquitted in the murder-for-hire trial?

What are the charges Lil Durk still faces despite being acquitted in the murder-for-hire trial?

Lil Durk could get out of jail in 2026 if he beats the VICAR case. The federal racketeering case was separated from other charges and trial for the same is set to begin on October 5.

While a specific duration of the trial is not known, Durk's last trial lasted about three weeks. This trial too is expected to run a similar length of three to four weeks. Thus, for a trial starting October 5, an end might come by November 2, 2026. If Durk beats the federal racketeering charge, he could be out of jail by November 2026.

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However, this timeline is merely an estimate and does not take into consideration possible delays or rescheduling that might occur during the hearing. Further, Durk has to beat the charges in order to walk free.

For now, the rapper remains in federal custody. Reports indicated he was at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles.

Lil Durk arrest date and new trial Lil Durk was arrested on October 24, 2024, in Broward County, Florida, by United States Marshals. He's been in jail for about two years.

When federal prosecutors added the VICAR charge, Durk's lawyers issued a scathing statement. They said “This indictment is lipstick on a pig. For nearly two years now, federal prosecutors have desperately tried to fend off challenges to a very weak case. Now, just two months before trial – a trial that Durk Banks has demanded at every turn – they pull this pathetic pivot, recycling old accusations into a scrambling prosecutor’s back-up plan: allege racketeering and as many unrelated false claims as possible. This is not a sign of strength. It’s an acknowledgment of weakness. The fact remains: Durk Banks is innocent, no matter how many indictments they want to throw at him.”