Will Lil Durk be released from jail in 2026? Arrest date, new trial in focus after acquittal in Quando Rondo case
Lil Durk was acquitted of all charges after being accused of a murder-for-hire plot in the Quando Rondo trial in Los Angeles.
Lil Durk, the Chicago-based rapper, was acquitted of all charges after being accused of a murder-for-hire plot in the Quando Rondo trial in Los Angeles. Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks beat charges including conspiracy to commit stalking; stalking Bowman using a dangerous weapon; stalking Robinson resulting in death; conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in Robinson’s death; and using interstate commerce facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in Robinson’s death.
However, the 33-year-old will continue to remain in jail despite being found not guilty on all counts. This is because Lil Durk faces a VICAR or Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering charge which federal prosecutors had added in June 2026.
This has led many to ask when and whether Lil Durk will get out of jail in 2026. Here's all you need to know.
Will Lil Durk get out of jail in 2026?
Deep Dive
Lil Durk could get out of jail in 2026 if he beats the VICAR case. The federal racketeering case was separated from other charges and trial for the same is set to begin on October 5.
While a specific duration of the trial is not known, Durk's last trial lasted about three weeks. This trial too is expected to run a similar length of three to four weeks. Thus, for a trial starting October 5, an end might come by November 2, 2026. If Durk beats the federal racketeering charge, he could be out of jail by November 2026.
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However, this timeline is merely an estimate and does not take into consideration possible delays or rescheduling that might occur during the hearing. Further, Durk has to beat the charges in order to walk free.
For now, the rapper remains in federal custody. Reports indicated he was at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles.
Lil Durk arrest date and new trial
Lil Durk was arrested on October 24, 2024, in Broward County, Florida, by United States Marshals. He's been in jail for about two years.
When federal prosecutors added the VICAR charge, Durk's lawyers issued a scathing statement. They said “This indictment is lipstick on a pig. For nearly two years now, federal prosecutors have desperately tried to fend off challenges to a very weak case. Now, just two months before trial – a trial that Durk Banks has demanded at every turn – they pull this pathetic pivot, recycling old accusations into a scrambling prosecutor’s back-up plan: allege racketeering and as many unrelated false claims as possible. This is not a sign of strength. It’s an acknowledgment of weakness. The fact remains: Durk Banks is innocent, no matter how many indictments they want to throw at him.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More