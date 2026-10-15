Marco Rubio sends an ethics warning to State Department staff after Kimberly Guilfoyle’s ouster – what to know

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a department-wide ethics reminder to US State Department employees. He urged them to avoid conflicts of interest and comply with federal ethics laws. The memo came just one day after President Donald Trump removed Kimberly Guilfoyle as US ambassador to Greece.

Marco Rubio reminded employees to follow federal ethics rules a day after Donald Trump removed former Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle. (HT_PRINT)

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Trump removed Guilfoyle, following allegations that she accepted gifts and benefits in exchange for access to US officials and her diplomatic position. Guilfoyle has denied the allegations.

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Rubio’s message, obtained by Bloomberg News, did not mention Guilfoyle or explain why it was sent. However, its timing has drawn attention because it followed Trump’s decision to dismiss the ambassador amid growing controversy over her conduct.

“As part of demonstrating our personal and professional integrity, I expect employees to avoid conflicts of interest in our work, to act impartially, and to avoid using our public offices for private gain,” Rubio wrote in the message to State Department staff.

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‘Our job is not to respond every time someone decides to give the media something…’

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{{^usCountry}} Trump removed Guilfoyle from her diplomatic post after a series of reports by The Wall Street Journal alleged that she solicited or accepted money, luxury travel and other benefits from individuals seeking access to senior US officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump removed Guilfoyle from her diplomatic post after a series of reports by The Wall Street Journal alleged that she solicited or accepted money, luxury travel and other benefits from individuals seeking access to senior US officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Guilfoyle, who was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr., has strongly denied the allegations.

In a lengthy statement posted on X, she said she would “vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity.”

At the time the news broke, Rubio was on an official visit to Athens. When the first Wall Street Journal report was published, Rubio publicly defended Guilfoyle, describing her as “a strong ambassador.”

However, after additional allegations emerged before his departure from Greece on October 8, Rubio declined to discuss the reports and criticized journalists for raising the issue during his visit.

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“Our job is not to respond every time someone decides to give the media something without any advance warning, without having any chance to look at it and see what’s in there,” Rubio told reporters while Guilfoyle stood nearby.

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The Hatch Act and ethics obligations

Although Rubio did not reference Guilfoyle, his message focused heavily on ethical conduct within the federal government.

He reminded employees that they have a personal responsibility to comply with ethics regulations and avoid actions that could undermine public trust.

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Rubio also highlighted the Hatch Act, a federal law that limits political activities by executive branch employees while performing official duties. The law is designed to ensure that government decisions remain free from partisan influence. It also advises that federal employees do not use public office for political purposes.

“We each have a personal obligation to comply with our government ethics rules,” Rubio wrote.