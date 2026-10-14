HT Morning News Brief October 14: Team CJP in judicial custody; Marco Rubio to visit India; Benedict Garrett's interview

United States' Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Mumbai and Jamnagar next week after finishing his trip to Uzbekistan. This would be his second official visit to India this year after he came for four-day visit in May. During the visit, Rubio will meet with senior government officials to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the US and also exchange views on regional and global dynamics, according to the US state department. Click here to read the full story.

A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday sent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody, a day after the duo, along with several others from the outfit, breached the de-notified Jantar Mantar protest site. CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde, meanwhile, was released on a personal bond. Read the full story here.

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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon approach the Centre to seek permission for a team to travel to the UAE to record the statement of Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and interact with local investigators to obtain details of their findings in connection with last month’s hijacking attempt on Flydubai flight FZ-1073, officials aware of the details said. The agency may also seek access to the arrested Omani co-pilot – Hamam al-Hammami – for questioning, the officials added. Read more here.

OpenAI says 'sophisticated recording device' planted in its office Abdulrahman Alfozan, a Saudi OpenAI employee, was arrested over installing a hidden recording device in the executive conference room. The Department of Justice announced the news of Alfozan's arrest as FBI director Kash Patel reacted to the news. “An employee of OpenAI, a super intelligence (SI), also known as artificial intelligence, company headquartered in San Francisco, has been arrested for and charged with using or endeavoring to use an electronic, mechanical, or other device to intercept oral communications,” the DOJ statement read. Click here to read more.