Marco Rubio to visit Mumbai, Jamnagar on second visit of 2026 to strengthen India-US ties

United States' Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Mumbai and Jamnagar in October after finishing his trip to Uzbekistan. This would be his second official visit to India this year after he came for four-day visit in May. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India earlier this year in May. (File Photo/REUTERS)

During the visit, Rubio will meet with senior government officials to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the US and also exchange views on regional and global dynamics, according to the US state department.

He will also discuss prospects for enhanced energy cooperation with Indian officials during his visit.

“Secretary Rubio will also meet with business leaders to promote opportunities for commercial investment and economic cooperation,” the state department said.

Before coming to India, Rubio will visit Uzbekistan and participate in the C5+1 Ministerial. There, he will hold bilateral engagements with senior officials from all C5 countries – Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic.

During his diplomatic visit to India in May, Rubio went to Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi. He focused on strengthening strategic ties, boosting cooperation under the Quad alliance, and advancing discussions on trade, defence and energy security.