'Aim to frustrate US efforts': Iran's new tactics to target ships in Hormuz; trigger Trump's fuel price worries ahead of midterms
Iran is using new tactics aimed at disrupting maritime traffic, keeping oil prices elevated and increasing pressure ahead of the US midterm elections.
Iran has reportedly adopted new tactics to target commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, as per Reuters.
According to Reuters, two senior Iranian officials said Iran changed its operational approach around 10 days ago. They increased both the pace and type of attacks against vessels it considers to be violating Iranian restrictions in the strategically important waterway.
One of the stated objectives, the officials said, is to keep global oil prices high before the United States holds its November midterm elections.
“The aim is to frustrate efforts by the United States and its allies to bring down global oil prices,” one Iranian official told Reuters. Another described the strategy as “a game of chess,” saying Iran would continue exerting pressure whenever it believed oil prices were beginning to decline.
Also read: ‘Response insufficient’: Iran claims US accepted ‘some of its seven conditions’ to reopen Strait of Hormuz
New tactics reportedly include spotters and wider attack zone
Reuters reported that a US military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed at least one significant tactical change.
According to the official, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has increasingly relied on unarmed civilian spotters operating from small boats after US strikes significantly degraded Iran’s radar capabilities. These spotters allegedly identify commercial and military vessels. These spotters then relay their positions to IRGC units.
The US official also described an incident last week in which American forces intercepted a dhow allegedly being used by Iranian spotters. The occupants were instructed to abandon the vessel before it was destroyed. No casualties were reported.
Iran is also reportedly expanding the geographical scope of its operations beyond the Strait of Hormuz.
Maritime security data and reports submitted to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) indicate recent attacks and harassment incidents have occurred in waters off Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
UKMTO which monitors threats to commercial shipping, has issued multiple advisories in recent days warning vessels operating in the region.
Also read: Iran increases threat to Strait of Hormuz shipping, and other Middle East developments
Shipping attacks increase as energy markets remain on edge
The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints.
Reportedly, at least five security incidents involving tankers and commercial ships were recorded over the past 48 hours, including reported drone attacks and vessel harassment.
Maritime security analysts told Reuters the recent pace of incidents closely resembles the escalation seen earlier this month. “There is a tempo increase in strikes, which looks deliberate,” one maritime security source said.
It is reported that Iranian officials suggested Tehran intends to tighten enforcement further.
“It will be complete closure soon,” one Iranian official told Reuters when discussing restrictions on vessels that Iran considers to be violating its directives.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More