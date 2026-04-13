Marine City shooting: Scary visuals from Michigan amid active shooter alert; 'what happened?

Authorities warned about an active shooter situation in Marine City, Michigan on Sunday. Videos and photos on social media showed a massive police presence at the scene downtown. It is unclear whether there were injuries.

An active shooter situation was reported in Marine City, Michigan on Sunday(Unsplash)

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“Public Safety Alert. Please avoid downtown Marine City at this time due to a possible active shooter situation. Authorities are on scene. We will update once an all clear is given,” The Office of Cottrellville Township wrote in a Facebook post.

As per local media outlets, a shelter-in-place was issued and residents were urged to avoid the downtown area. Initial alerts came out around 6:40 PM local time, and roads were closed immediately. Officers reportedly responded to reports of an individual, possibly armed with a gun.

Where is Marine City?

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{{^usCountry}} Marine City is a small city in eastern Michigan, located along the banks of the St. Clair River. It sits about 50 miles northeast of Detroit, right near the Canadian border, directly across from Ontario. Marine City pepper spray incident {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marine City is a small city in eastern Michigan, located along the banks of the St. Clair River. It sits about 50 miles northeast of Detroit, right near the Canadian border, directly across from Ontario. Marine City pepper spray incident {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This comes weeks after confrontation outside a local business in Marine City led to criminal charges in January, with prosecutors confirming action against an individual accused of using pepper spray during the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes weeks after confrontation outside a local business in Marine City led to criminal charges in January, with prosecutors confirming action against an individual accused of using pepper spray during the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} St Clair County Prosecutor Michael Wendling said that a misdemeanor charge of illegal use of a chemical device was issued after police submitted their findings. He added that authorities were reviewing the victim’s medical records to determine whether an aggravated assault charge could also be pursued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} St Clair County Prosecutor Michael Wendling said that a misdemeanor charge of illegal use of a chemical device was issued after police submitted their findings. He added that authorities were reviewing the victim’s medical records to determine whether an aggravated assault charge could also be pursued. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The case stems from a dispute involving the owners of Zimmerman’s Meat Market and a group of content creators who were filming outside the store. According to co-owner Sarah Hoozer, the situation escalated after individuals pressed cameras up against the shop’s window, prompting concern. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case stems from a dispute involving the owners of Zimmerman’s Meat Market and a group of content creators who were filming outside the store. According to co-owner Sarah Hoozer, the situation escalated after individuals pressed cameras up against the shop’s window, prompting concern. {{/usCountry}}

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Hoozer told CBS News Detroit that she felt threatened and contacted emergency services when the group refused to leave. She further claimed that police did not immediately respond, and that her father, also a co-owner, approached an officer before being pepper-sprayed.

Authorities say they reviewed video footage and statements from both the business owners and those involved in filming before forwarding the case for prosecution.

In a statement, Marine City police emphasized their approach to handling the matter, saying, "Our department is committed to a fair and transparent process for all members of our community and those visiting our city. We have provided all available information and video evidence to the prosecutor to ensure an impartial legal determination is made."

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The department also reiterated the balance between public rights and safety, adding, "The Marine City Police Department would like to remind the public that while individuals have a right to record in public spaces, the safety and security of our local business owners and residents remain a top priority."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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