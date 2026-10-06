Mark Mortimer cause of death: Another World star dies at 59 after ‘fearless journey with cancer’

Mark Mortimer, best known for playing Nick Hudson on Another World, has died at 59. He died on September 23 after a "fearless journey with cancer," according to his obituary.

What is Mark Mortimer's cause of death?

Mark Mortimer dies at 59. (Moss-Norris Funeral Home via legacy.com)

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Mortimer died after a battle with cancer.

According to his obituary, he died "surrounded by the people he loved most, after a fearless journey with cancer." The obituary was written by his family and posted online by Moss-Norris Funeral Home in St. Charles, Illinois.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Who was Mark Mortimer?

Mortimer made his TV debut on Another World in 1996. He became the third actor to play Nick Hudson, after Justin Chambers and Kevin McClatchy.

Nick was introduced as the son of Michael Hudson, played by Kale Browne, and the half-brother of twins Vicky and Marley. Mortimer played the role in 81 episodes, until the NBC soap ended its 35-year run in 1999.

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{{^usCountry}} He also appeared in a 1999 episode of Spin City. His last acting credit was the 2005 film The Nowhere Man. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also appeared in a 1999 episode of Spin City. His last acting credit was the 2005 film The Nowhere Man. {{/usCountry}}

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Family life and cancer foundation

Mortimer was born on April 15, 1967. He was married to his wife, Christie, for 25 years. They later welcomed a daughter, Hunter.

As per People, Mortimer met Christie at Hunter Mountain in New York in 2000. They waited 11 years to become parents. His obituary described fatherhood as one of the most important parts of his life. It said he planned his work around spending time with his daughter.

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During his treatment, he and Christie started the Integrative Access Foundation. It helps people with cancer get integrative therapies they might not be able to afford.

"Mark showed those who loved him that courage is not the absence of fear," his family wrote. “It is choosing to live, love, laugh, hope and trust God even when the road ahead is uncertain.”

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Who survives him? Funeral details

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Mortimer is survived by Christie and Hunter, his mother Sharlene Pearson, his father Emil Mortimer, and siblings Micheal Mortimer, Michele Doyle, Martin Mortimer, Melissa Gassmann, David Mortimer and Tyler Mortimer. His stepmother, Belinda, also survives him.

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A visitation was held on September 25 in St. Charles, Illinois. A funeral service followed the next day at Christ Community Church in South Elgin. He will be laid to rest at St. Charles/Resurrection Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York.

Instead of flowers, the family asked for donations to the Integrative Access Foundation.