Chicago, Illinois mass shooting reports: At least 8 people shot near Washington Park
Reports of a mass shooting near Washington Park in Chicago, Illinois, have surfaced on social media.
Reports of a mass shooting near Washington Park in Chicago, Illinois, have surfaced on social media. AZ Intel said on X that at least eight people were shot, citing Citizen.
Netizens speak out
Many Facebook users have spoken out about the alleged shooting on Facebook. “I pray our newtown reunion go well because it was two massive shooting in Chicago on state and in Washington park what’s goin on in our City i pray for All the people who has got shot it was a lot of ppls im praying for the people in this World,” one user wrote.
Another wrote, “Shootings all over Chicago. Mass shooting in Washington Park. Please pray for the victims.”
Read More | Hebron shooting update: Woman shot dead, another injured inside Indiana antique shop; suspect kills himself
“Lord, for our ppl that’s why I stay in the house. God prayers for the ppl shot in Washington Park. Lord your covering and protection,” wrote a user.
One user shared a video of officers at the scene, claiming, “10 ppl shot maybe 5 dead”.
One said, “They shot up Washington Park that shit crazy them people laying out there on ground like that lord have mercy this is why ion come out”.
Recent Chicago shootings
As of Saturday afternoon, August 29, at least eight people were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago, Chicago police said, per CBS News. The victims’ ages range from 17 to 73.
One person was critically injured in a shooting Saturday evening in West Town, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a call of a person shot along the 1500 block of West Augusta Boulevard at 8:33 pm, per the police, Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Also Read | Who was Levi Brown? Teen shot dead at Independence High School in Bakersfield ID'd: ‘Had crazy potential’
Meanwhile, a Chicago man was charged two weeks after a 35-year-old man was shot on the city's West Side. Ronald Sallie, 53, was arrested last week in the 1800 block of South Harding Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood. He was identified as the person who shot and injured a 35-year-old man August 11 on the same block.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More