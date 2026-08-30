Chicago, Illinois mass shooting reports: At least 8 people shot near Washington Park

Reports of a mass shooting near Washington Park in Chicago, Illinois, have surfaced on social media. AZ Intel said on X that at least eight people were shot, citing Citizen. Reports of a mass shooting near Washington Park in Chicago, Illinois, have surfaced on social media. (Pexel - representational image)

Netizens speak out Many Facebook users have spoken out about the alleged shooting on Facebook. “I pray our newtown reunion go well because it was two massive shooting in Chicago on state and in Washington park what’s goin on in our City i pray for All the people who has got shot it was a lot of ppls im praying for the people in this World,” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “Shootings all over Chicago. Mass shooting in Washington Park. Please pray for the victims.”

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“Lord, for our ppl that’s why I stay in the house. God prayers for the ppl shot in Washington Park. Lord your covering and protection,” wrote a user.

One user shared a video of officers at the scene, claiming, “10 ppl shot maybe 5 dead”.

One said, “They shot up Washington Park that shit crazy them people laying out there on ground like that lord have mercy this is why ion come out”.

Recent Chicago shootings As of Saturday afternoon, August 29, at least eight people were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago, Chicago police said, per CBS News. The victims’ ages range from 17 to 73.

One person was critically injured in a shooting Saturday evening in West Town, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a call of a person shot along the 1500 block of West Augusta Boulevard at 8:33 pm, per the police, Chicago Sun-Times reported.

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Meanwhile, a Chicago man was charged two weeks after a 35-year-old man was shot on the city's West Side. Ronald Sallie, 53, was arrested last week in the 1800 block of South Harding Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood. He was identified as the person who shot and injured a 35-year-old man August 11 on the same block.