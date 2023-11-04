Mark Zuckerberg tears his ACL while training for MMA fight, undergoes surgery

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly tore his ACL while training MMA, and had to undergo a surgery. A flight scheduled for early next year had to be delayed as a result of his injury.

Mark took to Instagram to announce the news. “Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support,” he wrote, posting a series of his photos from the hospital.

Many wished Mark a speedy recovery in the comment section, with one user saying, “Oh no!!! So sorry! Ouch!!! I hope you have a speedy recovery! Knowing you - you will be back at it very soon. But don’t rush it! (Seriously!!)”. “Going to heal back stronger. This is the way. Wishing you the speediest of recoveries!” another user said. “Take care! Part of the game my friend!” one user said, while another wrote, “Zuck. You need to know @tacfit the best system to recovery, mastery and heal our selves! My jiu-jitsu injury history is huge, but I healed completely with TACFIT. and today like a miracle I'm back in the game”.

“Wishing you a super speedy recovery Mark!!” one user said, while another wrote, “Oh my gosh, so sorry to see! thoughts and prayers”. “bummed for you, mark! it is a part of the journey and will only make you stronger as a warrior!” said one user.

Mark started training in mixed martial arts and Brazilian jiu-jitsu during the Coronavirus pandemic. He completed hisfirst tournament in May 2023.

Previously, Elon Musk challenged Mark to a cage match, which Mark accepted. Both men were serious about the fight, according to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White.

Following the challenge, Mark and Elon received training from boxers. Mark publicly turned down Elon’s offer to hold a practice fight in his backyard on August 13.

