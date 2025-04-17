Market chaos or Bitcoin gold rush? Why a billionaire bets Bitcoin will soar a whopping 15,000%

Tariffs have dominated headlines in 2024, with the US President’s whirlwind trade policies sparking wild market swings and investor fears. As stocks reel from the uncertainty, many are asking: Is it time to ditch traditional assets altogether? Enter Bitcoin: the digital currency one billionaire claims could skyrocket by 15,000% in the coming decades. Bitcoin prices to soar? (Reuters)

Tariff Turmoil Sparks Investor Anxiety: Is Bitcoin the Ultimate Hedge?

According to The Motley Fool's report, Michael Saylor, co-founder of software-turned-Bitcoin giant MicroStrategy, has doubled down on his bullish stance. He predicts Bitcoin could hit a jaw-dropping $13 million per coin by 2045 if it captures just 7% of global wealth. His logic? Soaring government debt and endless money printing will force institutions, corporations, and even governments to flock to Bitcoin’s fixed supply of 21 million coins.

Michael Saylor’s $13M Bitcoin dream

But is this realistic, or just a shade of optimism? Reports suggest that critics warn Bitcoin’s volatility makes it a gamble, especially amid economic turbulence. Yet Saylor’s vision taps into a growing fear: that tariffs and geopolitical strife could weaken trust in traditional finance. Unlike stocks tied to shaky supply chains, Bitcoin operates independently, immune to trade barriers or political whims.

Should one invest into Bitcoin?

There are major risks associated with investments into cryptocurrencies, especially considering its volatile fluctuation factors. Only after careful consideration and thought, once must put their money into risky assets like Bitcoin, and other popular cryptocurrencies. Proceeding with caution is the best bet when it comes to such risky investments. Saylor’s bet hinges on a vivid, seismic shift in how the world stores wealth at this point—a gamble that could redefine portfolios or leave many burned. As markets wobble, one thing’s clear: in the age of tariffs, nothing feels safe—not even digital gold.