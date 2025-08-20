Maryvale High School stabbing: First details on 2 students involved in fight; Phoenix campus on lockdown

A stabbing incident at Maryvale High School in Phoenix late Tuesday morning, just after 11 AM local time, sparked a massive police response. The Phoenix campus was placed on a brief lockdown before district officials provided an update on the situation. The school is located near 59th Avenue and Osborn Road. A stabbing incident was reported at Maryvale High School in Phoenix on Tuesday(X/Maryvale High School)

Two people have been taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

“Officers responded to a stabbing call at Maryvale High School around 11 a.m. Two people were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, the other with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no longer a threat to the school and public,” Phoenix Police noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Phoenix Union High School District board member issues statement

The Phoenix Union High School District confirmed the clash happened during class. “As a board member of Phoenix Union High School District, my thoughts and prayers are with the students, staff, and families at Maryvale High School @MVPantherNation in the Phoenix Union @PhoenixUnion school district. Prayers for the victims in today's violent incident. 🙏,” a board member tweeted. Maryvale High School is yet to issue a statement.

Locals posted videos from the scene, showing a massive police response. There was a yellow crime-scene tape blocking entry.

“That high school reflects the consequences of a criminal mentality. Many, if not most, students come from families here illegally. The neighborhood is plagued by violence and decay. This failure falls squarely on Maryvale High School and the community for allowing criminal activity to persist. It’s time to take serious action—even consider sending in the National Guard,” one social media user said. However, Hindustan Times cannot verify the authenticity of this user's claims.

The identities of the students/staffers involved in the stabbing have not been revealed. We do not know what caused the fight on Tuesday.