Masked man who stole Kristi Noem’s purse arrested: Here's everything we know about the suspect

The masked man who stole Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s Gucci purse has been arrested, sources told the New York Post. The purse, which contained $3,000 in cash and other personal items, was stolen on April 20 when Noem was on an Easter outing with her family at The Capital Burger in Washington, DC. The bag also contained her driver’s license, passport, DHS badge and apartment keys. Masked man who stole Kristi Noem’s purse arrested (Rebecca Noble/Pool via AP)(AP)

What we know about the suspect

The suspect’s identity has yet to be revealed, but insiders told the outlet that he was busted by the DC Metro Police and the Secret Service. He is believed to be one of two people involved with a large east coast robbery crew.

The Secret Service previously viewed surveillance footage of the theft, which showed "an unknown white male wearing a medical mask" stealing Noem's bag and leaving the restaurant. The suspect is expected to appear in court early next week. Authorities are still searching for a second suspect.

The fact that Noem was carrying about $3,000 in cash in the purse that was stolen sparked public scrutiny. The Department of Homeland Security told Newsweek that she was carrying the money as she was treating her family to "dinner, activities and Easter gifts."

The bag was kept on the ground at the former South Dakota governor’s table when the suspect took it, a complaint filed with local police said. The bag also contained a Louis Vuitton Clemence Purse inside.

Security footage of the theft revealed that the suspect was a white man who wore a N95 surgical mask, dark pants, a “fur-type” collar and a ball cap at the time of the incident. He looked around the eatery, and then grabbed Noem’s purse and hurried out.

“It was kind of shocking, actually, because it was sitting right by my feet. I actually felt my purse — he hooked with his foot and drug it a few steps away and dropped a coat over it and took it,” Noem later told podcaster Vince Coglianese.

“I thought it was my grandkids kicking me in the legs, but it was very professionally done,” she added on the ‘Vince’ podcast. “It tells me that this happens all the time to people, and that they live in communities where this is a danger and it reaffirms why I’m here.”