Massive Reddit outage: Site down for thousands, company says it's investigating

Reddit experienced a major outage on Wednesday. According to DownDetector, reports of Reddit being down peaked around 11:50 a.m. EDT. 

Reddit experienced a major outage on Wednesday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the platform. The company confirmed it is investigating the issue. The company said it has “identified the cause of the issue and are working to address it.”

Reddit down.(UnSplash)
DownDetector Reports 

According to DownDetector, reports of Reddit being down peaked around 11:50 a.m. EDT. The site recorded over 119,000 outage reports, with users saying both the app and website were inaccessible.

One person expressed, “Down again! I almost got my comment posted, too.”

Another wrote, “Reddit is down? How will I ever know what to be angry about today?”

A third person added, “After all this time when I got time to go thru Reddit, it’s down.”

