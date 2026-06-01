Matt Brown's concerning posts surface after brother gives new cause of death news: ‘Had an injury…’

Former Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown has died at the age of 43 after authorities recovered his body from a river in Washington state. The news was confirmed by his brother, Solomon Isaiah ‘Bear’ Brown, who shared an emotional video update after days of uncertainty surrounding Matt's disappearance. Brown had been missing since May 28.

Matt Brown's body was recovered from a river(X)

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According to Bear, the body recovered from the river was positively identified as Matt. “Obviously, the coroner still has to look at him and stuff, but I thought that y’all guys should know that it is him,” Bear said.

Brother reveals possible cause of death

While an official determination remains pending, Bear said the family believes Matt's death may have been self-inflicted. “Obviously, the coroner and stuff still has to look at him,” he explained. “It does look as though the injury is self-inflicted.”

Bear also revealed that their brother Noah Brown helped recover Matt from the river during the search effort. The family has urged the public to remain respectful while authorities complete their investigation and the coroner reviews the case.

Concerning posts resurface after his death

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{{^usCountry}} Following the announcement, attention has turned to Matt's final online activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the announcement, attention has turned to Matt's final online activity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nearly two years ago, Brown posted a video discussing his living situation and personal struggles. In the clip, he said he was "doing good" but acknowledged difficulties finding stable housing. He explained that he had been sleeping between two graves in a cemetery because he felt it was one of the safest places available to him at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearly two years ago, Brown posted a video discussing his living situation and personal struggles. In the clip, he said he was "doing good" but acknowledged difficulties finding stable housing. He explained that he had been sleeping between two graves in a cemetery because he felt it was one of the safest places available to him at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Long battle with addiction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Long battle with addiction {{/usCountry}}

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Matt's family said addiction remained a major challenge throughout much of his adult life. Bear disclosed that Matt had recently told him he had fallen off the wagon after a period of sobriety. The reality star had previously spoken publicly about entering rehabilitation and attempting to rebuild his life after multiple setbacks.

His struggles were also documented during earlier seasons of Alaskan Bush People, with family members openly discussing the difficulties he faced.

“It's Matt's decision to drop everything and go fix what he hadn't fixed,” Billy Brown once said while discussing his son's treatment journey.

Matt first entered rehab in 2016 before returning for additional treatment following a relapse.

Estrangement from the Brown family

In recent years, Matt became increasingly distant from his relatives. His father, Billy Brown, who died in 2021, previously spoke about the breakdown in communication between them.

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“He was gone for two years. I did not see him. I did not talk to him. Nothing,” Billy said.

Reality TV career made him a fan favorite

Matt was the oldest child of Billy and Ami Brown and appeared on nearly 80 episodes of Alaskan Bush People after the Discovery Channel series premiered in 2014. The reality show followed the Brown family's unconventional off-grid lifestyle in Alaska before their eventual move to Washington state.

Matt remained a prominent figure on the series through its early seasons before stepping away from the spotlight amid his personal struggles.

Matt is survived by his mother, Ami Brown, and his six siblings. His father, Billy Brown, passed away in 2021 after suffering a seizure at age 68.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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