Matt Brown's concerning posts surface after brother gives new cause of death news: ‘Had an injury…’

Former Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown has died at the age of 43 after authorities recovered his body from a river in Washington state. The news was confirmed by his brother, Solomon Isaiah ‘Bear’ Brown, who shared an emotional video update after days of uncertainty surrounding Matt's disappearance. Brown had been missing since May 28. Matt Brown's body was recovered from a river (X)

According to Bear, the body recovered from the river was positively identified as Matt. “Obviously, the coroner still has to look at him and stuff, but I thought that y’all guys should know that it is him,” Bear said.

Brother reveals possible cause of death While an official determination remains pending, Bear said the family believes Matt's death may have been self-inflicted. “Obviously, the coroner and stuff still has to look at him,” he explained. “It does look as though the injury is self-inflicted.”

Bear also revealed that their brother Noah Brown helped recover Matt from the river during the search effort. The family has urged the public to remain respectful while authorities complete their investigation and the coroner reviews the case.

Concerning posts resurface after his death Following the announcement, attention has turned to Matt's final online activity.

Nearly two years ago, Brown posted a video discussing his living situation and personal struggles. In the clip, he said he was "doing good" but acknowledged difficulties finding stable housing. He explained that he had been sleeping between two graves in a cemetery because he felt it was one of the safest places available to him at the time.