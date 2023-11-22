Black Friday Sales 2023: Max, Hulu, Paramount+ slash prices

Max, Hulu and Paramount+ have significantly reduced the monthly price of their ad-supported streaming services for Black Friday. Max reportedly cut down its monthly price for the ad-supported tier by 70%, to $2.99, from its usual rate of $9.99.

Max discounts

Max, Hulu and Paramount+ have significantly reduced the monthly price of their ad-supported streaming services for Black Friday (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For new Max customers and those returning, the sale price had been available through Monday, November 20, via max.com. Roku, Google Play and AppleTV users could also avail the discount, as could new customers, via Amazon Fire. Also included in the price was the streamer’s B/R Sports, which includes livestreamed NBA, NHL and MLB games. The promotion is set to expire in three months, with the service getting back to its regular price of $9.99.

Hulu discounts

Hulu, on the other hand, is offering its customers its ad-supported service for 99 cents per month for as long as a year, as opposed to Max’s six months. This is an 87% cut from the $7.99 price. For one year, new customers can add Disney+ for $2 per month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

New subscribers can avail the deal, and so can returning subscribers who left the service at least one month back. However, subscribers who have a Disney+ Basic or Disney Bundle account are not eligible. The limited offer deal ends on Tuesday, November 21.

Further, a 99-cent deal for Starz on Hulu will be available for six months. After that, the price will go up to $9.99. A Hulu base plan is required for this subscription.

Paramount+ discounts

Paramount+ has a deal for a 67% discount. It has slashed the price of its “essential” tier to $1.98 per month, while it was previously $5.99. Paramount+ with Showtime will be available for $3.96, instead of the usual $11.99. The promotional prices are set to expire after three months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON