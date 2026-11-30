Three people were shot and killed and another person was hurt in a shooting at a McDonald's restaurant in Cortez, Colorado on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Cortez Police Department, as per Durango Herald.

Three people were killed in a shooting at a McDonald's in Cortez. (Unsplash) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The shooting happened at about 1am local time at the McDonald's at 1322 East Main St in Cortez.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

As per the police release, the victims were John Haselroth, 18, Dakota Townsend, 18, and Esperanza Martinez, 20. A fourth victim, who has not been named, was treated and released from Southwest Memorial Hospital.

“The Cortez Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the victims’ families, friends, and all those affected by this act of violence,” the release said.

Also Read

Suspect found dead after search

According to the Durango Herald, the suspect, Isaiah Cordova, 24, was found dead later on Sunday morning in a "remote area" of Montezuma County. This came after a big search by several law enforcement agencies.

As per the report, no more details were given about how Cordova died.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read

{{^usCountry}} Police said the case is still an active and ongoing investigation. “As this remains an active and ongoing investigation, we ask for the community’s patience and understanding while investigators continue their work.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the case is still an active and ongoing investigation. “As this remains an active and ongoing investigation, we ask for the community’s patience and understanding while investigators continue their work.” {{/usCountry}}