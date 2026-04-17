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Meghan King-Kyle Cooke kiss row: Ex Amanda Batula shares relationship update after photo leak

TV stars Kyle Cooke and Meghan King might be dating. The two were spotted kissing following a part in NYC

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 09:55 pm IST
By Yash Nitish Bajaj
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TV stars Kyle Cooke and Meghan King might be dating. The two were spotted kissing following a Page Six party in New York City, the publication reported on Friday. The pair were photographed leaving the ‘Love Letter to ’90s New York: Revisited’ event together before stopping outside a Manhattan bar, where Cooke placed his hands on King’s shoulders and kissed her.

Flirting and chatting through the evening

Meghan King and Kyle Cooke were spotted kissing in NYC(Instagram)

King had reportedly been by Cooke’s side throughout the evening, with the two seen chatting, flirting and mingling with guests at the star-studded bash before heading out with friends to continue the night.

However, neither King nor Cooke have reacted to the report.

Amanda Batula shares relationship update

The sighting comes just days after Cooke’s estranged wife, Amanda Batula, confirmed her relationship with West Wilson.

"We've seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity. It was never our intention to purposely hide anything," the statement read. "Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we need a little space to process things privately before speaking on it."

"wanted to come back on and say that I'm truly sorry to everyone I've disappointed and hurt, especially those I know personally who I've reached out to individually."

"For the sake of my mental health," Batula wrote, "I'm going to try to start living life with some sense of normalcy. If you see me out or posting online, please know that this still weighs very heavily on me. I'm not ignoring what's happened or what's unfolded."

Ciara Miller hints at deeper fallout

Ciara Miller, who previously dated Wilson, suggested the situation has strained friendships. "Minimal is all I’ll say," Miller said in the interview published on Friday, April 17. "Because that’s something I will talk about at the reunion."

She added, "a guy’s a guy."

"Whether or not West and I are working on a relationship, you just can’t put anything past a man," she said. "But I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been what has felt like in my circle and in my corner for so long. I think that’s the craziest part."

Miller also reflected on her past support for Cooke and Batula.

“I’ve fought with your own husband to advocate for you. I have championed you. I have tried to be there in different ways for you and help you and get you to see your value in yourself. And so to be disregarded in such a disrespectful way is…. Honestly, it’s.... I’m at a loss for words sometimes.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yash Nitish Bajaj

Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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