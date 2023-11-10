Meghan Markle' half sister Samantha is suing her for ruining reputation in Netflix documentary

It's a wavy ride for the Duchess it seems. Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle has filed a lawsuit against the actress for ruining her reputation in an interview and a Netflix documentary.

Samantha's Lawsuit…

A federal judge in Tampa heard the argument for the case on Wednesday afternoon, November 8, 2023. While Meghan's attorneys claim the lawsuit as baseless and without merit, adding that it should be dismissed, it's something very serious for Samantha.

The Lakeland native claimed in the suit that her half-sister made false and reckless statements that destroyed her peaceful life in the city. She said she has received death threats and faced scrutiny in the community.

Here, she points at two instances- an interview and a Netflix documentary. Pointing at Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, where the Duchess denies having known her sister claiming they didn't grow up together, Samantha said that's not true.

They had a good relationship and it ended after Meghan met Harry and cut off communication.

Next, she points to a Netflix series where it was suggested that she, along with others attacked Meghan on Twitter. This allegation, said Samantha has led to her account getting suspended. She adds that she had no part in the attack campaigns against her royal half-sister and hopes that this lawsuit will prove how Meghan tried to destroy her reputation.

"People change, they have agendas, they have other things influencing their lives. It doesn’t change reality," said Samantha in an interview with FOX13.

Meghan's Defence…

Well, Meghan is not having this at all. Her defence argues that Samntha's claims don't rise up to the level of defamation adding that she is just objecting to the actress's memory of her childhood.

The suit fame actress's lawyer pointed out that she was just a baby when Samantha was a teenager and there wasn't much contact between the two.

What lies ahead?

The judge said that she will be providing a written ruling, after hearing the arguments on Wednesday, earlier this week.

The ruling could be released anytime next month.

If the case is dismissed, Samantha's lawsuit will be dismissed, however, if the trial proceeds, lawyers from both sides will have to prepare to fight further.

