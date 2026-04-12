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Melania Trump accomplished 3 motives with Epstein statement, preps legal team for next move

Melania Trump seeks significant repercussions for those spreading false rumors about her and Jeffrey Epstein, as per her adviser Marc Beckman.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 05:31 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Marc Beckman, a senior adviser to Melania Trump, stated that the First Lady seeks significant consequences for people disseminating rumors about Epstein. She has assembled a team of lawyers prepared to take action.

Why did Melania Trump issue surprising statement? 3 motives achieved

Melania Trump seeks consequences for those spreading Epstein rumors.(REUTERS)

According to Beckman, the unusual statement she released, which distanced her from the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, accomplished three objectives. “She debunked all the lies surrounding her and Epstein. Second, she became a champion for these women, for the victims, and, finally, third, she's a real leader in Washington, D.C. She's calling on Congress to act now.”

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The senior adviser to the First Lady further noted that Melania will continue to confront those who propagate rumors about her connection to Epstein. “There's no reason for this person to stop fighting for her dignity. She hasn't done anything wrong. She's not connected to the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein at all, and she's going to keep fighting because she has a reputation that is impeccable.”

Trump says he was unaware about Melania's address

She further mentioned that she met Epstein at an event in 2000 that she attended with Trump.

The First Lady further clarified that she did not have any relationship with Epstein's girlfriend and alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, and downplayed the significance of an email exchange between her and Maxwell that emerged in the Epstein documents.

"My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence,” she stated. “My polite reply to her email doesn't amount to anything more than a trivial note."

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

ghislaine maxwell melania trump jeffrey epstein first lady us news us top news
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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