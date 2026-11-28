US President Donald Trump’s administration has witnessed a steep fall in approval rates for an exclusive US immigration visa category that First Lady Melania Trump once used to secure permanent residency in the country.

Melania Trump obtained permanent residency through the EB-1 category in 2001. Now, EB-1A approval rates have dropped sharply, prompting concerns that stricter assessments could make it harder for the US to attract international talent. (AFP) more less

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According to federal figures cited by The Washington Post, the approval rate for EB-1A petitions fell to just 32 per cent by mid-2026, down from 75 per cent towards the end of former President Joe Biden’s tenure.

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The situation could deteriorate further, with immigration analytics firm Lawfully projecting that the approval rate may have dropped to around 27 per cent in the fourth quarter of the 2026 fiscal year.

The EB-1A visa, often referred to as the ‘Einstein visa’, is designed for people who can demonstrate extraordinary ability in fields such as science, business, education, arts and athletics. Its recipients include people with major international achievements, such as Olympic medallists and Oscar winners.

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How Melania Trump secured the EB-1 visa

{{^usCountry}} Melania Trump, 56, obtained an EB-1 visa in 2001 while working as a professional model. The visa allowed her to obtain permanent residency in the US and subsequently pursue American citizenship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Melania Trump, 56, obtained an EB-1 visa in 2001 while working as a professional model. The visa allowed her to obtain permanent residency in the US and subsequently pursue American citizenship. {{/usCountry}}

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Born in Slovenia, Melania began the immigration process in 2000, when she was dating Donald Trump. Her application was approved in March 2001, granting her a green card under the employment-based EB-1 category.

Her professional portfolio included appearances at European fashion shows, a billboard advertisement for Camel cigarettes in New York's Times Square and a feature in the 2000 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Her eligibility for the prestigious visa attracted scrutiny during Trump's first presidential term, with questions being raised about whether her modelling achievements met the programme's exceptional ability requirements.

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The green card eventually allowed Melania to sponsor her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, for permanent residency in the US, reported The Washington Post.

Immigration lawyers raise concerns over stricter scrutiny

Immigration experts have expressed concern over the sharp decline in approvals, arguing that officials appear to be applying increasingly subjective standards when assessing applicants' achievements.

Kate Angustia of the American Immigration Lawyers Association described the fall as significant.

“It’s a huge, huge drop,” she told The Washington Post, adding that the decline was particularly surprising given the Trump administration's repeated emphasis on attracting the world's most talented people.

Lawyers say applicants who meet the programme's initial eligibility requirements are increasingly facing rejection during the final assessment, when immigration officers determine whether their achievements genuinely demonstrate extraordinary ability.

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Some immigration law firms have reportedly stopped handling EB-1A applications altogether because of the growing uncertainty surrounding approvals.

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Entrepreneurs and highly skilled professionals among those affected

The stricter scrutiny has affected applicants across several professional fields, including technology and entrepreneurship.

Memphis-based immigration lawyer James Hollis cited the case of a technology entrepreneur whose application was rejected despite having raised more than $60 million in venture capital, sold businesses and received coverage in 20 news reports.

“They’re killing AI entrepreneurs,” Hollis said. “They’re absolutely annihilating them.”

The case has fuelled concerns that the changing assessment process could make it more difficult for the US to attract international entrepreneurs and highly skilled professionals.

However, The Washington Post reported that it could not establish whether the Trump administration had specifically instructed immigration officials to increase rejection rates. The decline could also be linked to a rise in weaker applications and a shortage of experienced immigration officers.

EB-1A approvals fall significantly

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The decline is also evident in the number of successful applications.

During the first nine months of the 2026 fiscal year, approximately 5,200 applicants received EB-1A approvals. This was considerably lower than the nearly 8,900 approvals recorded during the corresponding period two years earlier.

The figures have raised questions about the future of the programme, particularly as the US continues to compete internationally for skilled workers, researchers and business leaders.

While the administration has defended its approach to immigration screening, lawyers warn that increasingly stringent assessments could discourage talented people from pursuing opportunities in the country.