Melania Trump-Ghislaine Maxwell: Fact-checking FLOTUS' claims about Epstein associate as 'Dear G' email surfaces

Melania Trump, wife of President Donald Trump, said on Thursday that she ‘never had’ a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein or his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. The First Lady of the US denied reports of her connection to the late convicted child sex offender and Maxwell, saying she had ‘no knowledge’ of Epstein's criminal activity when they met.

Melania Trump said that she and Donald Trump were invited to Jeffrey Epstein's parties but he had not introduced her to the president, while also claiming to have no relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell. (X/@MarioNawfal)

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Melania also denied claims that Epstein had introduced her to Trump, saying they both got invited to Epstein's parties, but had met by chance. As per reports, the two met in September 1998 at a New York Fashion Week party hosted by Paolo Zampolli at the Kit Kat Club in Manhattan.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Melania's claims about not knowing Maxwell were quickly fact-checked by many online, as they shared an email communication to ‘G’ from Melania. The mail was released by the Justice Department when they made the final tranche of Epstein documents accessible to the public. Melania Trump-Ghislaine Maxwell: Fact-check amid email row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Melania's claims about not knowing Maxwell were quickly fact-checked by many online, as they shared an email communication to ‘G’ from Melania. The mail was released by the Justice Department when they made the final tranche of Epstein documents accessible to the public. Melania Trump-Ghislaine Maxwell: Fact-check amid email row {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The email is from 2002 and the sender's ID is blacked out. The contents of the mail read “Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great on the picture. I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time! Love, Melania”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The email is from 2002 and the sender's ID is blacked out. The contents of the mail read “Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great on the picture. I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time! Love, Melania”. {{/usCountry}}

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The parts of referring to ‘G’ which is presumably Maxwell as ‘dear’ and asking for her to ‘call’ on return to New York have been pointed to by many online. Ending the mail with ‘love’ from Melania, has also raised eyebrows as the First Lady issued a statement to distance herself from both Epstein and Maxwell.

MSNow shared a copy of the email too, and a person posted a snippet of the news coverage, writing “This is the email that's in question.”

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Harry Sisson, a pro-Democrat political influencer remarked “Definitely don’t share this email Melania Trump sent to Ghislaine Maxwell where she signed it by saying “love” at the end. Trump would hate if you did that!”. Yet another page added “Clearly, she's not simply making a polite reply.”

Thus, while Melania has claimed that she did not have a relationship with Epstein or Maxwell, the email has been used to make a point that they were in communication. However, there is no way of knowing for certain that the email was from Melania Trump or Krauss, since the sender's id is blacked out. However, publications like MSNow have indicated to this very mail in context of the First Lady's recent comments.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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