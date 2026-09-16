Meridian Hydra Fire: Map, evacuation updates as wildfire surpasses 1,000 acres in Bosque County, Texas

The entire city of Meridian, Texas, is under a mandatory evacuation order as the Hydra Fire surpasses 1,000 acres in Bosque County.

Wildfire in Meridian, Texas. (UnSplash)

In a Facebook post, the city said, “Mandatory evacuation for the city of Meridian. Go to Meridian High School if you have no place to go. If you do not have a way out, contact 254-709-3761 or 936-333-3961 for help.”

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The wildfire is burning between Clifton and Meridian. See the latest Hydra Fire map here.

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When did the Hydra Fire start?

The Hydra Fire began Monday afternoon amid elevated fire conditions. Evacuations were initially ordered for residents in the 7000 and 8000 blocks of State Highway 6.

By Monday night, the fire had grown to about 400 acres and was 5% contained. By Tuesday morning, it had reached 600 acres, although firefighters had stopped its forward spread at the time.

In a Facebook update at 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Clifton Texas VFD said the fire was estimated at 600 acres with 5% containment. The cause remained unknown.

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{{^usCountry}} "Fire crews worked thru the night to work hot spots and build fire lines. Additional fire crew strike teams arrived this morning with approx 40 members and 15 apparatus. Additional forest service dozers are also on scene today. The terrain where the fire is, is not reachable to fire crews at this time. Additional air assets will be used today as well to try and put out hot spots." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Fire crews worked thru the night to work hot spots and build fire lines. Additional fire crew strike teams arrived this morning with approx 40 members and 15 apparatus. Additional forest service dozers are also on scene today. The terrain where the fire is, is not reachable to fire crews at this time. Additional air assets will be used today as well to try and put out hot spots." {{/usCountry}}

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By Tuesday afternoon, containment had increased to 10%.

Hydra Fire spreads toward Meridian

The situation worsened Tuesday evening when Clifton Texas VFD reported that the fire had jumped the northern containment lines and was moving north quickly.

Officials urged residents on the south side of Meridian to evacuate immediately.

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The fire was later mapped at 1,000 acres, prompting a mandatory evacuation order for the entire city of Meridian.

A shelter has been set up at Meridian High School. The Methodist Church and Clifton Civic Center are also open as shelters, while the Clifton Fairgrounds can accommodate livestock if needed.

Weather conditions

Hot and dry conditions were expected Tuesday, adding to the challenges for firefighters.

Temperatures were forecast to reach nearly 100°F, while relative humidity was expected to fall from around 90% in the morning to about 30% in the afternoon.

South winds of around 10 mph were expected, with occasional gusts reaching 20 mph. No rain was forecast.