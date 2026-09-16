Arch Manning-Holly Rowe controversy explained: Why did Texas QB apologize to ESPN reporter after postgame comments?

Manning was asked about the incident during his Monday press conference and referenced an AI-generated video that had circulated on social media. The video appeared to depict Sarkisian slapping Rowe.

Following Texas’ victory, Rowe attempted to interview head coach Steve Sarkisian on the field, but he appeared to brush off the ESPN reporter. The moment quickly drew attention online, with criticism directed at the Texas coach.

Post-game interviews with the winning head coach and a sideline reporter are a familiar part of college football, and Holly Rowe was on the sideline for College GameDay’s visit to Austin.

Earlier, the Texas Longhorns produced a dramatic comeback against then-No. 1 Ohio State, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter to secure a 24-23 victory. However, the excitement surrounding the win was soon followed by controversy.

Arch Manning found himself at the center of backlash after comments he made about an AI-generated video involving ESPN reporter Holly Rowe sparked mixed reactions from fans. The Texas quarterback has since apologized for his remarks, and Rowe has publicly responded to his apology.

“I’ve seen a few AI edits of stuff but that’s about it. I saw an AI edit of Sark’s interview. Have you all seen that one? That’s a good one. Of him slapping Holly Rowe?” Manning said while laughing during a press conference.

Manning apologizes for comments Manning later addressed the backlash and apologized for his remarks in an Instagram post on Tuesday. He acknowledged that his comments about the AI video were insensitive and specifically apologized to Rowe.

“In my press conference yesterday, I made an insensitive comment about an AI video. There is nothing funny about it,” Manning posted. “It’s easy to say I didn’t mean it, but I know my words and actions were hurtful to a lot of people. I do not do that that lightly and am deeply sorry for that,” his Instagram story read.

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“I specifically want to apologize to Holly Rowe for what she has personally had to deal with because of my comments. I have a ton of respect for her and appreciate her showing me grace in this moment. I need to do better and will be more thoughtful going forward,” the 22-year-old added.

Holly Rowe responds Rowe subsequently responded to Manning’s apology, saying that she appreciated the conversation the two had and confirming that she had accepted his apology.

“Thank you, Arch,” the ESPN reporter posted on social media. “I appreciate. I appreciate our conversation about this, which will remain private. Apology accepted. We move forward with respect and kindness for one another," she added.