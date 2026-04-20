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Merz, Lula hail EU-Mercosur deal as antidote to unilateralism

Merz, Lula hail EU-Mercosur deal as antidote to unilateralism

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 12:48 am IST
AFP |
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hailed the EU's looming trade deal with South America's Mercosur bloc on Sunday as he opened a major trade fair in Hanover and welcomed Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a guest of honour.

Merz, Lula hail EU-Mercosur deal as antidote to unilateralism

Merz described Brazil the largest of the Mercosur countries as a valuable economic and strategic partner for the European Union in a world riven by conflict.

Lula joined Merz in casting the deal as a response to tariffs and other trade protectionism, an indirect criticism of US President Donald Trump.

"Faced with unilateralism, Mercosur and the European Union have chosen cooperation," Lula said at the Hanover international trade fair's opening event.

The Brazilian president later added: "We cannot allow the world to bow to the behaviour of a president who thinks that by e-mail or by Twitter he can tax products, punish countries and wage war."

The EU-Mercosur trade deal is set to take provisional effect on May 1, though the agreement still faces a legal challenge from European lawmakers.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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