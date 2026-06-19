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Meta lobbies US Congress for protection from child-harm lawsuits: Report

The bill is part of negotiations between Blackburn and the White House to package child online safety bills with a provision that would preempt some state laws.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 02:17 am IST
Reuters |
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Meta Platforms has lobbied the U.S. Congress for legal immunity from child-harm claims tied to social media products such as Instagram, as it faces thousands of lawsuits from young users and their families, according to a source familiar with the matter and proposed legislative language reviewed by Reuters.

If adopted by lawmakers and passed into law as part of the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) under consideration in the U.S. Senate, such a provision could undermine thousands of lawsuits against Meta and other online platforms over harms to children.(REUTERS)

If adopted by lawmakers and passed into law as part of the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) under consideration in the U.S. Senate, such a provision could undermine thousands of lawsuits against Meta and other online platforms over harms to children. Meta and Google's YouTube face a combined $6 million in damages after they lost the first case at trial early this year.

While legislators have given no indication of adopting the language, the lobbying effort shows the kind of legal protections Meta is seeking amid the biggest attempt to regulate online platforms in the U.S. since the 1990s.

Meta declined to comment on Thursday. The company has previously called for federal standards that would require app stores to verify age and replace state laws on children's online safety.

The bill is now part of negotiations between Blackburn and the White House to package child online safety bills with a provision that would preempt some state laws on artificial intelligence.

A Blackburn spokesperson, asked about the specific liability provision reviewed by Reuters, said: "We have not seen that proposed language and would never consider it."

Under KOSA, companies would be required to exercise care in deploying specific features including infinite scrolling, activity notifications and appearance-altering photo filters.

A California woman won at trial against Meta and YouTube earlier this year when her lawyers argued the companies knew such features were addictive and harmful to youth. The companies plan to appeal against the decision.

KOSA passed in the Senate in a 91-3 vote in 2024, but failed in the U.S. House of Representatives. It was reintroduced this year with support from both U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican, and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York; Editing by Chris Sanders and Edmund Klamann)

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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