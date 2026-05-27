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Mexican authorities question governor wanted by US

Mexican authorities question governor wanted by US

Published on: May 27, 2026 03:04 am IST
AFP |
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A Mexican governor recently charged by the United States with narcotrafficking appeared for questioning before Mexican federal prosecutors for the first time on Tuesday, the politician said on X.

Mexican authorities question governor wanted by US

In late April, the US Justice Department accused Ruben Rocha Moya, the governor of Sinaloa, and nine others of working with the Sinaloa cartel to distribute "massive quantities" of narcotics to the US.

The indictment marked the first time the US had revealed charges against sitting Mexican politicians.

"I have the firm determination to respond to any calls to me made by investigative authorities, whenever they deem necessary," Rocha Moya wrote on X, saying he had met with officials from the Attorney General's Office in Culiacan, Sinaloa.

"I will not stop fighting for the truth to prevail," he added.

The governor was not seen entering or exiting the prosecutor's office.

Rocha Moya, 76, belongs to President Claudia Sheinbaum's ruling Morena party.

Sheinbaum has insisted her government will not protect any politician tied to organized crime.

The charges are a sore point in US-Mexico relations and came shortly after two US officials reportedly CIA officers died in a drug-bust operation in the Mexican state of Chihuahua in mid-April.

jpo/pnb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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