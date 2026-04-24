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Mexico captures inner circle of drug lord El Chapo's brother

Mexico captures inner circle of drug lord El Chapo's brother

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 01:23 am IST
AFP |
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Mexican soldiers captured three of the closest allies of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's brother in an operation backed by US intelligence, the military said Thursday.

Mexico captures inner circle of drug lord El Chapo's brother

Ten members of the faction of the Sinaloa cartel led by Aureliano Guzman Loera, known as "El Guano," were captured in the operation.

The raid was carried out with intelligence provided by the US, the military said.

The detentions took place in Tamazula, a mountainous village near the border between the states of Durango and Sinaloa where "El Guano" exercised his greatest influence.

Among the detained were Aureliano's Guzman's "right-hand man," chief bodyguard, and financial and logistical aide, the defense secretary said in a statement.

Mexican marines supported by helicopters had deployed in December to the same region on another operation to try and capture Aureliano Guzman, according to local journalists.

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is carrying out a life sentence in the United States, where two of his sons are also awaiting trial.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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