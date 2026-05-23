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Mexico, EU lower tariffs in bid to grow non-US trade

Mexico, EU lower tariffs in bid to grow non-US trade

Published on: May 23, 2026 02:35 am IST
AFP |
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The European Union and Mexico on Friday signed a deal reducing tariffs on each other's goods as both seek to lessen their dependence on trade with the United States.

Mexico, EU lower tariffs in bid to grow non-US trade

The expansion of an accord dating to 2000 comes as Mexico fights hard to preserve a three-way free trade agreement with the United States and Canada, which is crucial to all three economies.

The EU is Mexico's third-largest trading partner, lagging far behind the United States and China.

Sheinbaum has stressed the importance of "opening other horizons" at a time when both Mexico and the European Union are grappling with US President Donald Trump's tariff offensive.

The updated agreement, signed by Sheinbaum and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the eighth EU-Mexico Summit, removes most remaining barriers to trade and investment.

It facilitates trade in auto parts, a sector particularly affected by Trump's tariffs.

- 'The same objectives' -

Earlier this week, the European Union moved to end a trade standoff with Trump by agreeing to implement a deal signed last year with the United States, which sets tariffs on most European goods at 15 percent.

Average US tariffs on Mexican goods are a quarter of that with many avoiding levies altogether under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement .

Brussels said the update to the pact would make it easier for the "like-minded partners" to export and invest in each other's markets.

The lower tariffs enjoyed by Mexico will benefit the European Union, according to Sergio Contreras, president of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade.

Mexico will be "the point of convergence, the platform for the European Union and North America to come together," he said.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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