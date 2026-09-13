Michael Dell net worth: How the billionaire briefly became the world’s second-richest person

Michael Dell’s net worth is estimated at $276.5 billion as of September 12, 2026, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List. Despite reaching a higher fortune than his September 9 figure, Dell is currently ranked No. 3 among the world’s richest people.

Michael Dell’s net worth soared as he briefly became the world’s second-richest person on September 9.. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

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His wealth has jumped sharply in 2026 as Dell Technologies shares have surged on strong demand for equipment used in artificial intelligence data centers.

Dell, 61, founded the company at 19 while studying at the University of Texas at Austin. He also holds major investments outside the company through his private investment firm, DFO Management.

Michael Dell’s net worth reaches $276.5 billion

Dell’s position on the billionaire rankings has changed this week. On September 9, Forbes reported that his net worth had climbed to $273.2 billion, briefly moving him into the No. 2 spot ahead of Alphabet co-founder Larry Page. He was behind only Tesla chief Elon Musk at that point.

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{{^usCountry}} By September 12, Dell’s fortune had risen further to $276.5 billion. However, that did not keep him at No. 2. The Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List ranked him No. 3 globally as the wealth of other billionaires changed along with market prices. So, while Dell’s net worth is now higher than it was on September 9, his ranking has moved back to third place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By September 12, Dell’s fortune had risen further to $276.5 billion. However, that did not keep him at No. 2. The Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List ranked him No. 3 globally as the wealth of other billionaires changed along with market prices. So, while Dell’s net worth is now higher than it was on September 9, his ranking has moved back to third place. {{/usCountry}}

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Forbes had estimated Dell’s fortune at about $141 billion at the start of 2026. That means his wealth has nearly doubled during the year.

Also Read: What is Elon Musk's current net worth? World's richest person loses nearly $130 billion amid Tesla, SpaceX slump

Michael Dell’s Dell Technologies stake drives wealth

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A large part of Dell’s fortune is linked to Dell Technologies, where he remains chairman and CEO. He personally owns about 40% of the company, meaning big moves in its stock can change his net worth.

Dell Technologies has gained from the growing need for AI servers and data storage. Forbes reported that the company’s shares had risen 327% since the beginning of 2026. The company has increasingly moved beyond its earlier image as a personal computer maker and has become a major supplier of hardware for AI data centers.

Dell started the business in 1984 from his University of Texas dorm room. He reportedly generated $80,000 in sales by the end of his freshman year before leaving college to focus on the company.

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Also Read: World's richest people list 2026: Elon Musk leads rankings; who joins him in top 10?

Michael Dell’s DFO Management and philanthropy

Dell’s wealth is not limited to his stake in Dell Technologies. Forbes says much of his fortune is held through DFO Management, his private investment firm, which has investments in hotels and liquid corporate credit.

The firm owns the Four Seasons Maui and has indirect stakes in companies including Applebee’s, IHOP and Calvin Klein.

Dell and his wife, Susan Dell, have also committed billions to charitable causes. In 2025, they pledged $6.25 billion to seed investment accounts for 25 million U.S. children, with $250 going into each account. They also committed $750 million toward a new hospital and research campus at the University of Texas at Austin.

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