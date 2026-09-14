Mike Johnson won’t guarantee Trump’s $5,000 checks — Will Americans get the money?

House Speaker Mike Johnson did not promise that Americans would actually receive the $5,000 payments announced by President Donald Trump. Johnson was asked about the payments during NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks about Trump's $5,000 payment plan and Congress approval. (Bloomberg)

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Moderator Kristen Welker asked whether Americans could count on getting the money. Johnson said Congress would have to work out the plan and find agreement before anything could happen. “I commit that Congress will work through it and find consensus,” Johnson said, as noted by Newsweek.

Trump promises $5,000 checks to Americans

When Welker reminded him that Trump had already promised the payments, Johnson said he would work with Trump and that they would “deliver for the American people.” His refusal to directly guarantee the checks has raised fresh questions about whether the plan can actually become reality.

Trump announced the plan on Wednesday at the first-ever Republican National Committee midterm convention in Dallas. He said every adult American citizen would receive a $5,000 “dividend” if Republicans keep control of both the House and Senate after the 2026 midterm elections.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump compared the payment to a company giving money to its shareholders after a successful year. The president said the payment would be possible because of what he described as the country's strong economic performance. However, Trump did not provide a detailed plan explaining exactly how or when the money would be sent. Congress must approve Trump $5,000 payments {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump compared the payment to a company giving money to its shareholders after a successful year. The president said the payment would be possible because of what he described as the country's strong economic performance. However, Trump did not provide a detailed plan explaining exactly how or when the money would be sent. Congress must approve Trump $5,000 payments {{/usCountry}}

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One major problem is that Trump cannot simply order the Treasury Department to send more than $1 trillion to Americans on his own. Congress would have to authorize and fund a nationwide payment program.

Marc Goldwein, senior policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, told the Associated Press that Trump does not have the authority to send the money without congressional approval.

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Goldwein also questioned Trump's description of the payments as a “dividend.” He said companies normally pay dividends when they have extra money or a surplus, according to Newsweek.

Also read: Trump $5,000 dividend: Will Americans get checks before 2026 midterm elections?

Who can get Trump’s $5,000 checks?

Trump said every adult American citizen would qualify for the payment. But his wording created another question. Trump also referred to adult citizens “in the United States of America.”

There are an estimated 245 million adult American citizens around the world, which would put the total cost at about $1.22 trillion if everyone received $5,000. The wording could mean that around 2 million American citizens living abroad may not qualify. The exact eligibility rules have not yet been explained.

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Senator Bernie Moreno, an Ohio Republican, said on X that he would prepare a bill for the Trump Dividend. Moreno said Republicans could move quickly on the legislation if they win the midterm elections. This means the payment would still need to go through Congress before Americans could receive it.

Trump also added another condition to his proposal. He said the $5,000 dividend must be spent inside the United States. Trump said he does not want Americans using the money in countries such as Canada, China or Germany. However, there is currently no clear explanation of how the government would monitor where people spend the money.

How will Trump pay for $5,000 checks?

Trump has connected the payments to the country's economic growth. But members of his administration have offered different explanations for how the program could be funded.

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Vice President JD Vance said tariffs could provide at least part of the money. Vance told Fox News that Trump's tariffs have generated significant revenue. He argued that returning some of that money to Americans would benefit people who continue supporting Trump's policies.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick offered another explanation. He said the payments would not come directly from taxpayers and would not increase the federal deficit.

Lutnick partly linked the idea to the administration's proposed Trump Platinum Card program. He said more than 100,000 people were already on a waiting list for the program.

Lutnick said that could represent about $500 billion, according to Newsweek. However, the Platinum Card program has not yet launched, leaving questions about how it could fund the proposed $5,000 payments.

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Also read: Trump $500 Obamacare payment: Who will get refunds starting in October?

Trump dividend faces Congress hurdle

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, has suggested another possible route. He said the dividend could potentially be included in a congressional budget reconciliation package. That would still require congressional action. So, despite Trump's announcement, the payment is not currently an automatic benefit for Americans.

Democrats attack Trump $5,000 plan

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of trying to “bribe the American people for their votes.” Representative Robert Garcia called the proposal an “empty promise.” California Governor Gavin Newsom also accused Trump of trying to use the $5,000 payment to influence voters.

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Representative Dan Goldman called the proposal “corrupt and blatantly illegal.” Goldman argued that Congress, rather than Trump alone, would have to approve the spending, according to Newsweek.

Republicans question Trump checks cost

The proposal is facing criticism from some conservatives as well. Representative Thomas Massie warned that putting such a huge amount of money into the economy could increase inflation. Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also questioned the idea. Greene estimated the plan could cost around $1.6 trillion. She questioned why Republicans would criticize government handouts while supporting such a large payment program.

Former Republican Congressman Justin Amash called the proposal an economically weak idea and a trillion-dollar-plus redistribution plan. Representative Ralph Norman said he could not support the plan without knowing how it would be financed. Senator Susan Collins also questioned the idea of connecting major tax and spending decisions to election results.

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White House spokesperson Davis Ingle defended Trump when asked about the funding questions. Ingle said critics had repeatedly doubted Trump's promises in the past. He pointed to Trump's previous promises involving Trump Accounts, prescription drug prices, border security, taxes on tips, trade deals and US manufacturing.

Trump has proposed payments before

The $5,000 proposal is not Trump's first attempt to promote direct payments to Americans. Last year, Trump supported the idea of a “DOGE Dividend.” That proposal would have returned some savings from the Department of Government Efficiency to taxpayers.

Supporters discussed payments of around $5,000. But the DOGE Dividend never became law. Trump later promoted another idea involving tariff-funded payments of up to $2,000 for Americans. That plan also never became an approved federal program, and no checks were sent.

2026 midterms could decide Trump dividend

Trump's latest promise is directly linked to the 2026 midterm elections. He said the $5,000 payments would come if Republicans keep control of both chambers of Congress. That means Republicans would need to maintain their House majority and Senate control. Democrats are currently showing strength in several national polling averages.

The $5,000 Trump dividend is still only a proposal, and Mike Johnson has not guaranteed that Americans will receive the money. Congress would have to approve the plan, while questions remain over its cost, funding and eligibility rules.

For now, Americans should not count on receiving the $5,000 before the 2026 midterm elections. Even if Republicans win control of Congress, lawmakers would still need to approve the payments and set up a system to distribute the money.