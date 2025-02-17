Mike Myers returns as Linda Richman on ‘SNL50’, fans call it ‘the best thing’

Actor Mike Myers made a return as Linda Richman from ‘Coffee Talk’ during ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’, and fans were absolutely thrilled. The character made an appearance on ‘Bronx Beat' where Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph's characters, Betty Caruso and Jodi Deitz, called upon Richman. She quickly became "verklempt" while chatting with the two. Actor Mike Myers returned as Linda Richman on ‘SNL50.'(Twitter/ J.M. Λguirre)

Reactions

Clips from the show soon went viral on social media, sparking excitement among fans.

“I used to do a pretty good Linda Richman when I was about 10, and so of course I was a little verklempt when this icon popped up tonight,” one person wrote on X.

Another expressed, “On a night of fairly amazing things, seeing Mike Myers return as Linda Richman might take the cake.”

A third fan wrote, “Linda Richman in 2025 is my favorite part of the show so far and it’s not even close.”

Another person commented, “Intentionally or not, the 2025 Linda Richman seemed like a perfectly older Linda Richman. Mike Myers, older, played a more aged version despite the still-jet black dyed hair. It seemed more authentic than reprising the same character in all the same ways.”

Another fan wrote, “Linda Richman is talking to the girls from Bronx Beat on #SNL50 and it is indistinguishable from what my bar mitzvah looked and sounded like.”

Also Read: Meet Bobby Moynihan: The actor who plays ‘Drunk Uncle’ on SNL

Linda Richman

Mike Myers popularized the character in his ‘Coffee Talk’ sketches from 1991 to 1994. The character was inspired from the actor's real-life mother-in-law when he was married to his then-wife Robin Ruzan. Richman was a middle-aged woman with a distinct, stereotypical New York accent.