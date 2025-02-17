Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mike Myers returns as Linda Richman on ‘SNL50’, fans call it ‘the best thing’

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 17, 2025 09:38 AM IST

Mike Myers made a return as Linda Richman from ‘Coffee Talk’ during ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special.' 

Actor Mike Myers made a return as Linda Richman from ‘Coffee Talk’ during ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’, and fans were absolutely thrilled. The character made an appearance on ‘Bronx Beat' where Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph's characters, Betty Caruso and Jodi Deitz, called upon Richman. She quickly became "verklempt" while chatting with the two.

Actor Mike Myers returned as Linda Richman on ‘SNL50.'(Twitter/ J.M. Λguirre)
Actor Mike Myers returned as Linda Richman on ‘SNL50.'(Twitter/ J.M. Λguirre)

Reactions

Clips from the show soon went viral on social media, sparking excitement among fans.

“I used to do a pretty good Linda Richman when I was about 10, and so of course I was a little verklempt when this icon popped up tonight,” one person wrote on X.

Another expressed, “On a night of fairly amazing things, seeing Mike Myers return as Linda Richman might take the cake.”

A third fan wrote, “Linda Richman in 2025 is my favorite part of the show so far and it’s not even close.”

Another person commented, “Intentionally or not, the 2025 Linda Richman seemed like a perfectly older Linda Richman. Mike Myers, older, played a more aged version despite the still-jet black dyed hair. It seemed more authentic than reprising the same character in all the same ways.”

Another fan wrote, “Linda Richman is talking to the girls from Bronx Beat on #SNL50 and it is indistinguishable from what my bar mitzvah looked and sounded like.”

Also Read: Meet Bobby Moynihan: The actor who plays ‘Drunk Uncle’ on SNL

Linda Richman

Mike Myers popularized the character in his ‘Coffee Talk’ sketches from 1991 to 1994. The character was inspired from the actor's real-life mother-in-law when he was married to his then-wife Robin Ruzan. Richman was a middle-aged woman with a distinct, stereotypical New York accent.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On