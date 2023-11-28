Mike Pence told Jan. 6 special counsel he warned Trump ahead of the ‘tragic day’: Report

Earlier this year, ex-Vice President Mike Pence told special counsel Jack Smith how Donald Trump surrounded himself with “crank attorneys” after the 2020 elections. According to a report by ABC News, sources claimed that Pence also told the investigators that the then-president espoused “un-American” legal theories, and almost pushed the country toward a “constitutional crisis.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 64-year-old Republican also disclosed that he warned Trump in the days leading up to the January 6 riots. Pence apparently told the former POTUS that he hadn't seen evidence of significant election fraud, the outlet added. Despite Pence's remarks, Trump continued with his belief and claimed that the election was “stolen.” Pence said that Trump behaved “recklessly” on the “tragic day” that shook the nation.

As Smith tries to prosecute Trump for allegedly trying to unlawfully “remain in power” and “erode public faith” in democratic institutions, Pence could take the stance against Trump if the case goes to trial. The outlet adds that Pence also revealed how he gave “repeated warnings” to Trump. The ex-VP also commented on the then-president's “push to overturn the election results.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of Pence's notes sheds light on how he initially wished to skip the proceedings, writing in the note that “there were too many questions” and that it would be “too hurtful” for his “friend” Trump. While talking to Smith's team, Pence recalled his unwavering loyalty towards Trump at that time citing, “My only higher loyalty was to God and the Constitution.”

The outlet's sources also added that the prosecution's questioning became so “granular” that at one point they even pushed Pence into addressing the misplacement of a comma in his book. The line over which they pressed Pence was- “You know, I don't think I have the authority to change the outcome,” which he wrote in the book recalling a phone call with Trump on Christmas Day 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}