Minneapolis gun laws: What is 2nd amendment and why is it being talked about after Alex Pretti shooting | Explained

The fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, 37, by a US Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis has brought attention to Minneapolis gun laws, the Second Amendment, and whether lawfully carried firearms are permitted at protests. People gather around a makeshift memorial at the site where a man identified as Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents trying to detain him, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (REUTERS)

Pretti was shot early Saturday while being restrained on the ground by multiple agents, according to FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul. Video footage shows him face down on the street when shots were fired. Minneapolis police confirmed Pretti held a valid permit to carry a firearm.

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino said the agent fired after Pretti was found with a loaded 9mm handgun and magazines. Bovino blamed Pretti for the encounter and alleged he “violently resisted,” but declined to say whether Pretti ever brandished the weapon. Multiple videos appear to show Pretti being disarmed before the fatal shots were fired.

Why is the Second Amendment being talked about now? The shooting has led to claims by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that it is unlawful for protesters or observers to carry firearms at demonstrations, even if they possess a legal permit, according to court records cited by FOX 9 Investigators.

Federal prosecutors made similar arguments during an immigration operation in Chicago last year. Assistant US Attorney Brian R. Havey said armed protests create dangerous situations for agents and the public. That case later collapsed when a federal grand jury declined to issue indictments.

Gun rights advocates have pushed back. Rob Doar, of the Minnesota Gun Owners Law Center, told FOX 9 that lawful firearm possession does not cancel out First Amendment rights. “You don’t have to pick between which rights you exercise,” he said.

What is the Second Amendment? The Second Amendment to the US Constitution states:

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

According to Cornell Law School, courts have long debated its scope.

While early rulings once emphasized militia-related interpretations, later US Supreme Court decisions recognized an individual right to possess firearms for lawful purposes.

Cornell Law School noted that while some firearm restrictions remain permissible, courts can no longer rely on broad public-safety arguments alone when evaluating Second Amendment challenges.

According to FOX 9, legal experts say the Pretti shooting points to unresolved tensions between state permit-to-carry laws, federal enforcement practices, and Second Amendment protections.

The investigations into the case remains ongoing.