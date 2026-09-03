Minneapolis shooting videos: Scary drone footage shows chaos on East Grant Street as multiple injured

Videos from downtown Minneapolis show a large police and emergency response after a shooting injured several people, including two police officers, near the Minneapolis Convention Center on Wednesday.

Minneapolis shooting videos show a heavy police response near East Grant Street after two officers and several others were injured Wednesday.

Tactical units, armored vehicles, patrol cars and paramedics were seen around Grant Street and Nicollet Avenue near Loring Park as more law enforcement arrived. The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting happened near 15 East Grant Street and asked the public to avoid the area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One person was taken into custody, according to a University of St. Thomas alert.

What happened in the Minneapolis shooting near Loring Park?

The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of 15 East Grant Street, a few blocks from the Minneapolis Convention Center. Police asked the public to avoid the area as officers and emergency crews responded.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} CBS Minnesota reported that dozens of police squads and ambulances were at the scene around 5 p.m. The City of Minneapolis also asked people to stay away from the area between 12th Street and Franklin and from Hennepin Avenue to 3rd Avenue South. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CBS Minnesota reported that dozens of police squads and ambulances were at the scene around 5 p.m. The City of Minneapolis also asked people to stay away from the area between 12th Street and Franklin and from Hennepin Avenue to 3rd Avenue South. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

KARE 11 reported that multiple people were shot, including two police officers. Their report said several people were injured, but officials had not released information about their conditions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An alert from the University of St. Thomas said the shooter had been located and one person was in custody.

Meanwhile, video shared by @taylr shows law enforcement continuing to arrive around Grant and Nicollet near Loring Park. Tactical units and armored vehicles were visible, along with paramedics and several patrol cars.

The post also included an unconfirmed account from someone at the scene claiming that a man who lived in a nearby tower had shot his child’s mother, a property manager and other residents before barricading himself inside the building. Police had not confirmed those claims, so the details should be treated as unverified.

Also Read: Minneapolis shooting update: Police respond at Loring Towers amid active shooter; details

Authorities had not publicly explained what led to the shooting or confirmed whether the person in custody was the suspected shooter. The investigation was still developing as officers continued working at the scene.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}