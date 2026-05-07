Mississippi tornado update: Monticello, New Hebron, Brookhaven, Silver Creek on alert - Where is the twister heading?

A dangerous tornado emergency was declared Wednesday night for parts of Mississippi as a large and destructive tornado moved across areas near Brookhaven toward Monticello and Silver Creek.

‘Life threatening situation’

Several parts of Mississippi were under a tornado emergency on Wednesday(Unsplash)

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The National Weather Service office in Jackson warned residents that the tornado posed a 'life-threatening situation', urging people to take cover immediately as the storm tracked east at around 35 mph.

Tornado emergency issued for Monticello and Silver Creek

At 8:04 PM CDT, meteorologists confirmed a ‘large and destructive tornado’ near Enterprise, close to Brookhaven. Officials warned that the tornado could bring catastrophic damage, including destroyed homes, businesses, vehicles, and deadly flying debris.

The storm was expected to move through or near several Mississippi communities through the evening, including:

East Lincoln around 8:10 PM

Sontag around 8:15 PM

Monticello and Wanilla around 8:20 PM

Silver Creek around 8:30 PM

Oma around 8:35 PM

New Hebron around 8:40 PM

The warning remains in effect until 9 PM CDT for parts of Lincoln, Lawrence, and Jefferson Davis counties.

Additional tornado activity reported across Mississippi

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{{^usCountry}} Meteorologist Payton Malone reported that two tornadoes were active in Mississippi Wednesday evening, including storms near Hattiesburg and Bude. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meteorologist Payton Malone reported that two tornadoes were active in Mississippi Wednesday evening, including storms near Hattiesburg and Bude. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the evening, just before 6 p.m., another tornado was confirmed between Lexie and Simmon, Mississippi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the evening, just before 6 p.m., another tornado was confirmed between Lexie and Simmon, Mississippi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At 7:45 PM, officials also reported a tornado south of Brookhaven. Tornado warning expires for some areas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 7:45 PM, officials also reported a tornado south of Brookhaven. Tornado warning expires for some areas {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An earlier tornado warning covering areas including Tylertown, Lexie, and Mount Hermon has since expired. However, dangerous weather conditions continue across the region. Tornado watch remains active {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An earlier tornado warning covering areas including Tylertown, Lexie, and Mount Hermon has since expired. However, dangerous weather conditions continue across the region. Tornado watch remains active {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11 PM for: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 11 PM for: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tangipahoa Parish {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tangipahoa Parish {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Washington Parish {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Washington Parish {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pearl River County {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pearl River County {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Separate tornado warning issued in Greene County {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separate tornado warning issued in Greene County {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the National Weather Service office in Mobile issued another tornado warning for northeastern Greene County until 8:30 PM CDT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the National Weather Service office in Mobile issued another tornado warning for northeastern Greene County until 8:30 PM CDT. {{/usCountry}}

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At 8:16 PM, radar indicated rotation near Leakesville, with the storm capable of producing a tornado and golf ball-sized hail while moving east at 40 mph.

Forecasters warned residents not to wait to see or hear the tornado because nighttime tornadoes are especially difficult to detect.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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