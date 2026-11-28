Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney has criticised President Donald Trump’s handling of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s return to the company, questioning the administration’s approach to AI chip exports and national security concerns involving China.

Mitt Romney questioned Trump’s support for Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO, raising concerns about US chip sales to China. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP) more less

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In a post on X, Romney questioned why the US had moved ahead with artificial intelligence development without stronger safeguards while allowing China access to advanced chips.

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“Let me get this straight: we rushed AI along without regulating safeguards in order to stay ahead of China and at the same time, we sold China the very chips they’d need to get ahead of us,” Romney wrote.

He added, “Smells of profit, corruption and perhaps worse.”

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His comments came a day after Nvidia’s board unanimously reinstated Huang as president and CEO. Trump had publicly supported the decision and defended the executive amid questions about the company’s business dealings.

Why Huang left Nvidia and returned six days later?

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{{^usCountry}} Huang stepped down on November 12 following reports about an alleged relationship with a former senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company suspected of helping divert advanced Nvidia chips to China. US intelligence agencies reportedly suspected the woman had links to Chinese intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Huang stepped down on November 12 following reports about an alleged relationship with a former senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company suspected of helping divert advanced Nvidia chips to China. US intelligence agencies reportedly suspected the woman had links to Chinese intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

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Nvidia initially rejected Huang’s offer to return. On November 17, the board indicated it would begin looking for a replacement. However, it reversed that decision six days later and unanimously reinstated him.

In a November 23 statement cited by RadarOnline, board chair Harvey C. Jones said, “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers.”

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The company also said it had received input from senior US government officials before concluding that Huang’s return did not pose a national security risk.

Trump defends Huang as chip diversion allegations draw scrutiny

Trump backed Huang’s reinstatement in a Truth Social post, saying the attorney general had confirmed that the government “does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.” He also called Huang a “Great Patriot and National Treasure.”

Also Read: ‘I think he’s absolutely fine’: Trump once again defends Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid spy concerns

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During an interview with the New York Post, Trump described Huang as “100% aboveboard” and said he wanted the Nvidia chief to “just tell the truth” when questioned by lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the US Commerce Department added Megaspeed and several affiliated companies to its Entity List on November 23, restricting their access to American technology without government approval.

The companies were listed over concerns about a possible diversion of advanced computing products. Megaspeed has denied the allegations, and the designation does not establish that it successfully sent Nvidia chips to China.